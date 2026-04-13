(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Pirate Gold Intercepts 65.1 g/t Au over 3.25m in New Rib Vein Discovery at Moosehead April 13, 2026 7:10 AM EDT | Source: Pirate Gold Corp. New linkage structure discovered between the Eastern and Western trend faults - host to the Rib Vein - with drilling highlights of 65.1g/t Au over 3.25m in PGC-26-028 at shallow depths Sixteen holes to date have intersected this new structure - The Rib Vein shows strong continuity and drill tested along 150m of strike length and to depths of 90m Expanding footprint of high-grade vein structures - Most of the 135,000 meters of drilling to date has focused on a single structural orientation and potential for additional structures similar to Rib Vein could increase the overall network of gold bearing structures Episode 9 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters now airing: St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Pirate Gold Corp. Moosehead Rib Vein Drilling Highlights:

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) PGC-26-021 78.45 80.45 2.00 5.17 PGC-26-023 75.40 76.70 1.30 13.8 Including 75.40 76.00 0.60 28.7 PGC-26-028 48.25 51.50 3.25 65.1 Including 50.00 50.65 0.65 309.5

Table 1 - Assay Highlights from Moosehead Rib Vein

*Downhole intervals reported, true widths estimated to be 65-80% of reported intervals

"The discovery of a new high grade vein structure at the Moosehead Zone exemplifies the potential to expand the mineralized footprint at shallow depths. While much of the known mineralization occurs in the Eastern and Western trend faults which are oriented to the northwest, we now see that this linkage structure connecting the two zones can occur oblique to this orientation and opens a new exploration frontier to build out the density of veining. With sixteen drill holes now defining a 150m long and 90m deep vein domain, the continuity of this structure is quite strong. It's very early days in understanding the structural complexity of this type of orogenic system." said Greg Matheson, VP Exploration of Pirate Gold.

"This is exactly what you want to see in a high-grade system. The Rib Vein confirms that gold at Moosehead isn't limited to a single structure. We're now starting to unlock multiple orientations, which is how these systems scale." said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chair and CEO of Pirate Gold.







Fig. 1 - Moosehead Zone Location Map

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Drilling Program Results:

PGC-25-014 - tested a regional geophysical target, a deformation zone was intersected from 158 to 181m but had not provided any significant gold assay results.

PGC-25-013 - Targeted the northern extension of the Western Trend and intersected the structural zone from 20 to 45m; significant assays 1.90g/t Au over 1.15m including 3.06g/t Au over 0.45m.

PGC-26-015,017,018 - Targeted the northern extension of the Eastern Trend with all three holes intersecting the interpreted structural zone. PGC-26-017 reported 1.51 g/t Au over 1.45m.

PGC-25-010, PGC-26-016,019,022A - tested regional geophysical targets, PGC-25-010 intersected pyrite mineralization at depth yielding 1.15g/t Au over 0.40m the remaining three holes intersected strong fault zones but did not provide any significant gold assay results.

PGC-26-020,021,023,028 - Targeted the Moosehead western trend and the newly discovered Rib Vein; drilling highlights from the Rib Vein include PGC-26-021 - 5.17g/t Au over 2.0m including 9.24g/t Au over 0.65m; PGC-26-023 - 13.8g/t Au over 1.30m including 28.7g/t Au over 0.6m; PGC-26-028 - 65.1g/t Au over 3.25m incl 309.5g/t Au over 0.65m.

PGC-25-009,011,012,PGC-26-026,024 - Targeted the Western Trend depth extension, with all holes intersecting the Western Trend structure, visible gold mineralization was noted in holes PGC-25-011, 012 and PGC-26-026; significant assays included PGC-25-011 - 3.28g/t Au over 1.40m; PGC-25-012 - 3.54g/t Au over 0.9m; PGC-26-026 - 8.33g/t Au over 1.0m.

PGC-26-025, 027 - Targeted a southern segment of the Eastern trend, both holes intersected the fault structure with limited veining and anomalous gold assay results; PGC-26-029 was terminated before reaching target depth.







Fig. 2 - Map Showing the Moosehead Mineralized Zones, Structural Corridor and Interpreted Faults

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Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) PGC-25-009 613745 5428511 230 -45 149 PGC-25-010 614306 5429058 210 -45 221 PGC-25-011 613729 5428490 230 -45 170 PGC-25-012 613730 5428489 220 -51 134 PGC-25-013 613482 5428694 225 -45 221 PGC-25-014 612883 5428558 255 -45 326 PGC-26-015 613731 5428839 215 -45 242 PGC-26-016 615479 5430029 270 -45 332 PGC-26-017 613713 5429252 250 -45 179 PGC-26-018 613698 5428939 260 -45 140 PGC-26-019 615267 5429888 90 -45 314 PGC-26-020 613719 5428452 222 -45 131 PGC-26-021 613734 5428471 225 -45 158 PGC-26-022A 615166 5429247 60 -45 254 PGC-26-023 613713 5428472 227 -46 122 PGC-26-024 613740 5428564 235 -50 182 PGC-26-025 613923 5428310 285 -45 128 PGC-26-026 613771 5428546 235 -50 188 PGC-26-027 613934 5428266 285 -45 170 PGC-26-028 613759 5428438 230 -45 134 PGC-26-029 613925 5428232 285 -45 53 PGC-26-031 613759 5428439 242 -57 101 PGC-26-032 613771 5428463 230 -51 209 PGC-26-033 613737 5428437 230 -45 65 PGC-26-034 613774 5428444 230 -59 182 PGC-26-035 613768 5428421 228 -47 167 PGC-26-036 613773 5428444 190 -46 72 PGC-26-039 613773 5428445 190 -65 92 PGC-26-040 613772 5428464 220 -65 98 PGC-26-042 613772 5428464 160 -75 101 PGC-26-043 613758 5428470 230 -45 101 PGC-26-045 613771 5428506 230 -48 188 PGC-26-048 613746 5428509 190 -55 146

Table 3 - Drill Hole Information

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Target PGC-25-009 NSR Western Trend PGC-25-010 201.95 202.35 0.40 1.15 Regional Geophysical Target PGC-25-011 95.00 96.00 1.00 1.12 Western Trend and 98.85 102.40 3.55 1.68 incl 101.00 102.40 1.40 3.28 and 121.75 122.10 0.35 1.49 PGC-25-012 95.00 95.75 0.75 1.44 Western Trend and 126.00 126.90 0.90 3.54 PGC-25-013 19.80 20.95 1.15 1.90 Western Trend incl 20.50 20.95 0.45 3.06 PGC-25-014 NSR Regional Geophysical Target PGC-26-015 NSR Eastern Trend N ext. PGC-26-016 NSR Regional Geophysical Target PGC-26-017 117.90 119.35 1.45 1.51 Eastern Trend N ext. PGC-26-018 NSR Eastern Trend N ext. PGC-26-019 NSR Regional Geophysical Target PGC-26-020 55.95 58.95 3.00 0.93 Rib Vein and 99.00 101.20 2.20 0.65 PGC-26-021 78.45 80.45 2.00 5.17 Rib Vein incl 79.80 80.45 0.65 9.24 PGC-26-022A NSR Regional Geophysical Target PGC-26-023 75.40 76.70 1.30 13.8 Rib Vein incl 75.40 76.00 0.60 28.7 and 104.00 105.00 1.00 2.11 Western Trend PGC-26-024 NSR Western Trend PGC-26-025 NSR Eastern Trend PGC-26-026 146.50 147.80 1.30 1.12 Western Trend and 161.45 162.45 1.00 8.33 PGC-26-027 NSR Eastern Trend PGC-26-028 48.25 51.50 3.25 65.1 Rib Vein incl 50.00 50.65 0.65 309.5 PGC-26-029 NSR Incomplete

Table 4 - Significant Assays Intervals from PGC-25-009 through PGC-26-029

Drilling Program Update

Three diamond drills are currently active at the Treasure Island Project; two drills are active at the Crippleback target, and one drill is active at the Moosehead Zone

Rib Vein Drilling Discussed in Treasure Hunters Series

To date twelve additional holes have focused on the expansion of the Rib Vein at Moosehead. Initial visual observations from recently completed drill holes are summarized below:

Drill Hole Target Visual Observations PGC-26-031 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 52.8 to 55.1m with individual stylolitic veins up to 25cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite, chalcopyrite and visible gold. PGC-26-032 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 73.7 to 74.3m seen in PGC-26-028 with quartz vein to 10cm; mineralization consists of pyrite and boulangerite. Intersected the Western Trend structural zone from 126.6 to 129.4m with veins up to 40cm, mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and visible gold. PGC-26-033 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 41.0 to 46.8m with individual veins up to 30cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, arsenopyrite, boulangerite and visible gold. PGC-26-034 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 49.1 to 53.0m with individual veins up to 30cm; mineralization consists of pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, boulangerite and visible gold. PGC-26-035 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 23.5 to 25.0m with brecciated and quartz fractured zones; mineralization consists of pyrite and sphalerite. PGC-26-036 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 32.25 to 33.6m with brecciated and quartz fractured zones; mineralization consists of pyrite. PGC-26-039 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 37.7 to 45.1m with brecciated and quartz fractured zones; mineralization consists of pyrite. PGC-26-040 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 65.8 to 67.2m with brecciated and stylolitic vein up to 75cm. Mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite, sphalerite and visible gold. PGC-26-042 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 58.2 to 62.0m with individual stylolitic veins up to 30cm. Mineralization consists of pyrite. PGC-26-043 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 79.3 to 80.8m with individual stylolitic veins up to 10cm. Mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and sphalerite. PGC-26-045 Moosehead

Rib Vein Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 109.9 to 113.0m with brecciated and quartz fractured zones. Mineralization consists of pyrite, boulangerite and sphalerite. PGC-26-048 Moosehead

Rib Vein/Western Trend Intersected the Rib Vein Zone from 91.1 to 94.3m with quartz fractured zones. Mineralization consists of pyrite. Intersected the Western Trend fault zone from 134.8 - 140.0m, mineralization consists of pyrite.

Table 5 - Visual Observations of Drill Core from Drill Holes Targeting the Rib Vein

The Company cautions that the presence of visible gold mineralization is not indicative of high gold assay grades and that drill core samples will or have been submitted to a certified

laboratory for analysis of gold content. Assay values for the discussed intervals will be released when available. All intervals are downhole depths, and true widths are not known at this time.

Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters Season 1 Episode 9 - Tying the Timbers

Episode 9 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters captures the discovery of the Rib Vein Zone at Moosehead and what it means for the growing system. The episode features:

Strong vein widths and visible gold from the Western Trend, consistent with previous high-grade drilling A growing orogenic system with multiple fault-hosted zones along the Valentine Lake Fault Drill intercepts outside the current model, pointing to additional unrecognized veins Discovery of the Rib Vein, linking the Eastern and Western trends, returning up to 65.1 g/t Au over 3.25m Follow-up drilling tracing the vein over ~150m of strike and ~90m vertically, confirming continuity and remaining open at depth



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Qualified Person

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Pirate Gold, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Pirate Gold Corp.

Pirate Gold Corp. is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district. The

Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.

For more information, please contact:

Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman, CEO & Director

E: ...

Cathy Hume, VP Corporate Development & Director

T: 416-868-1079 x 251

E: ...

Website:

Twitter: @PirateGoldCorp

Facebook: @PirateGoldCorp

LinkedIn: @PirateGoldCorp

QAQC Statement

Diamond drill holes are HQ size and are processed at the Company's secure core logging facility in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL by qualified geologists and technicians. Drill core samples are sawn in half and submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"), Thunder Bay, ON for gold determination by PhotonAssayTM method and Vancouver, BC for multi-element analysis.

Drill core samples analyzed at ALS are submitted under prep codes LOG-21, CRU-31 and SPL-32a. ALS performs Au-PA02 analysis on all samples. Any sample received with an Au-PA02 value greater than 0.8 ppm undergoes Au-PA02e. Results of Au-PA02e use a weighted average for final assay determination.

The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals, including blanks, reference materials and field duplicates to monitor the performance of the laboratory. Additionally, Pirate Gold Corp conducts check assays at a third-party facility which is independent of ALS Canada Ltd.

Acknowledgment

Pirate Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions, geological theories, and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about any information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) including statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other matters are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to vary include delays in obtaining necessary approvals, changes in the market for the Company's securities, results of exploration, loss of title to properties, delays in obtaining permits or access to mineral properties, including as a result of adverse weather, fire or flood, changes to the Tax Act, rejection of expenditures as Qualifying Expenditures, and factors included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Pirate Gold Corp. Pirate Gold Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.







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Source: Pirate Gold Corp.