MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Valkea Resources Announces Changes to Board and Management in Planned Leadership Transition

April 13, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Valkea Resources

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Valkea"). The Board of Directors of Valkea Resources Ltd is pleased to announce a planned leadership transition designed to align the Company's organizational structure and regional expertise with its focus on exploration in Finland.

Leadership Transition and Board Changes

The Board has appointed Thomas Credland, President of the Company, as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Valkea, effective immediately. A geologist by background with over 25 years of experience in the mining sector, Mr Credland has been directly involved in the identification and advancement of exploration assets in Finland. Based in Europe, he is positioned close to the Valkea's core projects, supporting more direct oversight of exploration activities and day-to-day operations.

The Board has appointed Louis Archambeault, an Independent Director of the Company since 2018, as Interim Chairman of the Board.

Chris Donaldson has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Donaldson was instrumental in the acquisition of the Company's Finnish assets and has delivered a high-quality portfolio that provides a strong foundation for the Company's next phase of exploration. The changes were undertaken to support the continued evolution of the Company's leadership structure and to provide for increased operational responsibility at the executive level closer to the Company's projects.

As part of the planned transition and to maintain a streamlined and cost-efficient governance structure, Eric Zaunscherb and George Salamis will be stepping down from the Board of Directors. The Company thanks them for their contributions and service during their tenure.

Changes to Technical Team

The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Chris Bonson as Vice President, Exploration. Dr Bonson brings over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, including extensive work in Finland, and will lead the advancement of the Company's exploration programs, in collaboration with Technical Advisor Dr Charlotte (Charlie) Seabrook.

"We believe these changes appropriately position Valkea for its next phase," said Louis Archambeault, Interim Chairman. "By moving leadership closer to the Company's asset base in Finland and adding technical expertise with strong local knowledge, Valkea is better able to execute its exploration strategy in a timely and cost-effective manner. I would like to take this opportunity to recognise the contribution of Chris Donaldson, who played a key role in acquiring the Company's Finnish assets and establishing a strong platform for the Company's next phase of exploration. The Board wishes him all the best in his future endeavors."

Thomas Credland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valkea said, "Valkea is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Chris Bonson as Vice President, Exploration. Based in Europe, Chris brings extensive experience as a consulting structural geologist, having worked on the principal ore bodies of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, as well as gold and base metals projects globally. Chris joins the Valkea team already working towards developing a pipeline of highly prospective new drill targets. We look forward to implementing a best-in-class Finland-centric exploration program, with the objective of making new discoveries of scale on Valkea's highly prospective 350km2 land package in Northern Finland. We will provide the market with details of our targeting work and exploration plans in due course."

Thomas Credland Biography

A geologist by background, Mr Credland joined Valkea Resources as President in January 2026. Previously at Rupert Resources, in his role as Head of Corporate Development, Mr Credland was involved in the original identification and acquisition of the core property package in Northern Finland and the implementation of strategy, equity financings and work programmes that led to the discovery and ongoing resource development of the 4Moz Ikkari Gold Project. Mr Credland has over 25 years experience in mining having started his career as a gold geologist in Western Australia before working as a mining analyst for Wood Mackenzie and in mining institutional equity sales for Canaccord Genuity in London before moving to corporate executive roles. Thomas holds a BSc Geology (Hons) degree from the University of Edinburgh and an MSc in Mineral Project Appraisal from Imperial College, London.

Dr Chris Bonson Biography

Dr Chris Bonson has more than 25 years of international experience in the practical application of structural geological analysis to mineral exploration and production-related challenges. As a consultant he has worked on over 100 mineral projects across more than 40 countries, encompassing major base and precious metal deposits as well as specialty commodities. His experience spans all stages of project development, from grassroots exploration through to mature open pit and underground operations. Over the past decade, he has gained extensive geological experience in Northern Finland, working in a consulting capacity on the principal gold and base metal deposits of Central Lapland.

Dr Bonson holds a BSc (Hons, First Class) in Geology from the University of Liverpool and a PhD in structural and economic geology from Kingston University, UK. He is a Chartered Geologist in good standing with the Geological Society, London and is recognised as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Dr Charlotte (Charlie) Seabrook Biography

Dr Seabrook commenced as an advisor to Valkea Resources in January 2026. Previously Dr. Seabrook acted for Rupert Resources as Group Exploration Manager and is credited with assembling the team and implementing the systematic geoscience-led approach that resulted in the discovery of Rupert Resources 4Moz Ikkari Project in Northern Finland in March 2020. Prior to this, Dr Seabrook was District Geologist for Newcrest in West Africa where her team discovered Fortuna Mining's +1Moz Seguela mine in Cote D'Ivoire. Dr Seabrook has over 25 years experience in geology and exploration having completed her PhD at the University of Witwatersrand. She also holds an MSc Mineral Resources from the University of Wales (Cardiff). Based in Europe, Dr Seabrook is a registered professional geologist with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG, RPGeo) and is recognised as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Contact Information

For more information please contact:

Thomas Credland, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: +44 7775 501 431 | Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's exploration plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of required approvals; the price of metals; and the Company's ability to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: the Company's early stage of development; the fluctuation of the price of metals; the availability of additional funding as and when required; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the timing and ability to maintain and, where necessary, obtain necessary permits and licenses; the uncertainty in geologic, hydrological, metallurgical and geotechnical studies and opinions; infrastructure risks, including access to water and power; environmental risks and hazards; risks associated with negative operating cash flow; and risks associated with dilution. For a further discussion of risks relevant to the Company, see the Company's other public disclosure documents.

Although management has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There is no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as, and to the extent required by, applicable securities laws.







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Source: Valkea Resources