Newly Published U.S. Expert Consensus Aligns With Mediwound's Strategy For Chronic Wound Debridement

Peer-reviewed consensus redefines debridement from simple tissue removal to a more comprehensive biologically active driver of wound healing

Panel supports early use of effective, less invasive treatments in chronic wound care, reinforcing the commercial thesis for EscharEx® in chronic wound care

YAVNE, Israel, April 13, 2026 - MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today highlighted the publication of a peer-reviewed supplement in WOUNDS titled“Toward a Practical Framework for Debridement in Chronic Wounds: Findings From a United States-Based Multidisciplinary Consensus Panel.”

The publication, authored by a multidisciplinary panel of U.S.-based wound care experts, provides a practical, patient-centered framework for selecting and sequencing debridement approaches across diverse care settings and patient populations. Among its key insights, the panel emphasizes that debridement is not merely the removal of non-viable tissue, but a biologically active intervention that drives healing by reducing biofilm and bacterial burden and reactivates the wound healing process.

The consensus also highlights the importance of initiating treatment with effective, less invasive approaches when appropriate, while reserving more aggressive surgical methods for clinically indicated cases. It further notes that no current single modality addresses all clinical needs, underscoring the importance of flexible, adaptable treatment strategies.

These insights support the need for advanced therapies that deliver rapid, clinically meaningful outcomes without the burden of surgery. Bromelain-based enzymatic approaches, including EscharEx, represent this next generation of debridement solutions by combining multiple therapeutic actions: removal of non-viable tissue, reduction of biofilm and bioburden, and promotion of granulation and cell migration - within a single, non-surgical treatment.

“This consensus spotlights a clear need for a first-line debridement therapy that is both easy to use and clinically effective,” said Dr. Vickie R. Driver, Professor at Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, President and Board Chair of the Wound Care Collaborative Community (WCCC), and a member of the Board of Directors of MediWound.“EscharEx, if approved, may be well positioned to address this need and could provide clinicians with a rapid, non-surgical solution early in the care pathway, supported by efficacy demonstrated in clinical studies.”

About EscharEx ®

EscharEx® is a bromelain-based, bioactive enzymatic therapy in advanced clinical development for the debridement of chronic and hard-to-heal wounds. Designed for topical, once-daily use, EscharEx has demonstrated effective wound bed preparation and a favorable safety profile in multiple Phase II studies. It enables rapid removal of non-viable tissue while promoting granulation and reducing bioburden and biofilm. The global Phase III VALUE trial in venous leg ulcers (VLUs) is underway, with clinical studies in diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs) and pressure ulcers (PUs) planned for H2 2026. EscharEx has demonstrated advantages over the leading enzymatic debridement agent and targets a substantial global market opportunity.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic, non-surgical therapies for tissue repair. The company's FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid®, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound's late-stage pipeline product, EscharEx®, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“plans,”“expects,”“continues,”“believe,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“target,”“future,”“potential,”“goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives, anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates, including EscharEx® and NexoBrid®. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the review and approval of regulatory submission by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; our contracts with governmental agencies; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products candidates; the interpretation and applicability of third-party publications or clinical data to our product candidates; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of global macroeconomic conditions on our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2026, and Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound's current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.