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Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0715 - RIKV 26 0916


2026-04-13 07:31:36
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKV 26 0715 RIKV 26 0916
Settlement Date 04/15/2026 04/15/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 16,900 7,907
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.091 / 7.699 96.763 / 7.820
Total Number of Bids Received 23 21
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 30,600 17,907
Total Number of Successful Bids 14 15
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 14 15
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.091 / 7.699 96.763 / 7.820
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.176 / 7.350 96.952 / 7.349
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.091 / 7.699 96.763 / 7.820
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.112 / 7.613 96.828 / 7.658
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.176 / 7.350 96.952 / 7.349
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.045 / 7.888 96.695 / 7.990
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.093 / 7.691 96.774 / 7.793
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.81 2.26

MENAFN13042026004107003653ID1110974853



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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