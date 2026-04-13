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China's Q1 2026 Yuan Loans Expand USD1.25T
(MENAFN) China's yuan-denominated lending expanded by 8.6 trillion yuan — approximately 1.25 trillion U.S. dollars — in the first quarter of 2026, according to fresh data released Monday by the country's central bank.
Figures from the People's Bank of China showed that total outstanding yuan loans reached 280.51 trillion yuan by the end of March, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 5.7 percent.
The broad money supply gauge M2 — which encompasses cash in circulation alongside all deposit categories — climbed 8.5 percent year on year to 353.86 trillion yuan as of the end of last month.
Meanwhile, the narrower M1 measure, which tracks cash in circulation, demand deposits, and client reserves held by non-bank payment institutions, reached 119.32 trillion yuan at the close of March, rising 5.1 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.
Figures from the People's Bank of China showed that total outstanding yuan loans reached 280.51 trillion yuan by the end of March, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 5.7 percent.
The broad money supply gauge M2 — which encompasses cash in circulation alongside all deposit categories — climbed 8.5 percent year on year to 353.86 trillion yuan as of the end of last month.
Meanwhile, the narrower M1 measure, which tracks cash in circulation, demand deposits, and client reserves held by non-bank payment institutions, reached 119.32 trillion yuan at the close of March, rising 5.1 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.
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