Britney Spears Checks Into Rehab Following DUI Arrest: Media

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Los Angeles, United States: US pop superstar Britney Spears has checked herself into rehab following her arrest last month on suspicion of driving while intoxicated near Los Angeles, US media reported on Sunday.

The 44-year-old singer was arrested in early March and booked into custody by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department on suspicion of DUI.

She was released soon after, and a representative for Spears at the time described the incident as "completely inexcusable" and said Spears would "take the right steps and comply with the law," according to the entertainment outlet Deadline.

On Sunday, multiple US news outlets reported that Spears had voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

It was not immediately clear when Spears entered the facility. She is scheduled to appear in court for her DUI arrest on May 4, according to the Los Angeles Times.