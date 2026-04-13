Perella Weinberg To Acquire Gleacher Shacklock, A Leading Independent UK Advisory Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and LONDON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Gleacher Shacklock, a premier independent advisory firm headquartered in London with a focus and long-standing presence in the UK advisory market.

Founded in 2003, Gleacher Shacklock is one of the United Kingdom's most trusted independent advisory firms, with a distinguished track record advising corporates, sovereign wealth funds, and institutions, and an experienced team known for the depth and duration of their client relationships. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

The United Kingdom is the largest advisory market in Europe, and cross-border transaction volume between the UK, Europe, and North America continues to accelerate. The acquisition significantly expands Perella Weinberg's presence in this critical market.

“Since our founding, the UK has been central to our global business, and now in our 20th year, Gleacher Shacklock is the right partner to accelerate our strategic ambitions,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg.“What sets Gleacher Shacklock apart is not simply the quality of their advice – it is the trust they have earned with clients over more than twenty years, providing highly tailored, independent advice to corporates through all market environments. They have the expertise, relationships, and judgment that the most sophisticated clients seek when the stakes are highest. Combining Gleacher Shacklock's UK and European franchise with Perella Weinberg's global industry platform creates something special: deep industry, product, and regional expertise, seamlessly delivered whenever and wherever our clients need us most.”

Tim Shacklock, Chairman of Gleacher Shacklock, said,“For over two decades, we have built Gleacher Shacklock with a single conviction – that clients are best served by advisors who are wholly independent, deeply experienced, and personally invested in their outcomes. Perella Weinberg shares that conviction.”

Dominic Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Gleacher Shacklock, added,“Perella Weinberg's global reach and industry expertise will allow us to bring meaningfully more to our clients together, particularly as cross-border activity continues to accelerate. The ability to offer genuinely integrated, senior-led advice on both sides of the Atlantic – across M&A, capital markets, and restructuring – is something our clients have long asked for, and something we can now deliver.”

Supplemental information regarding the transaction is available on the Investor Relations section of Perella Weinberg's website at .

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Palm Beach, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

About Gleacher Shacklock

Gleacher Shacklock is a market-leading, independent investment banking advisory firm based in London. Founded in 2003, the Firm specializes in providing the highest quality strategic and financial advice to help clients solve complex issues across a range of areas including M&A and strategic financial advisory, defense advisory, and capital markets advisory. The Firm's clients include leading companies, financial sponsors, sovereign wealth funds and institutions, with expertise across a wide range of industry sectors. Gleacher Shacklock has approximately 30 advisory professionals and covers clients predominantly based in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Contacts

For Perella Weinberg Investor Relations: ...

For Perella Weinberg Media: ...