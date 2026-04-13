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Australia’s PM Urges Revival of Peace Talks as Hormuz Tensions Deepen
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Monday for the revival of U.S.-Iran peace negotiations and a lasting resolution to the ongoing Middle East conflict, signaling Canberra's growing concern over rising regional tensions.
Albanese delivered the remarks during a televised interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, responding directly to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement concerning a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Prime Minister stressed his government's desire to see "that peace has broken out on a permanent basis, that we have de-escalation, that we have an end to civilian loss of life, we have an end to loss of civilian infrastructure, and that importantly, the Strait of Hormuz is about to be open with freedom of navigation."
Albanese further disclosed that Washington has not approached Canberra with any request to participate in the U.S.-led Hormuz blockade, reaffirming Australia's position in favor of restored freedom of navigation through one of the world's most strategically vital trade corridors.
Albanese delivered the remarks during a televised interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, responding directly to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement concerning a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Prime Minister stressed his government's desire to see "that peace has broken out on a permanent basis, that we have de-escalation, that we have an end to civilian loss of life, we have an end to loss of civilian infrastructure, and that importantly, the Strait of Hormuz is about to be open with freedom of navigation."
Albanese further disclosed that Washington has not approached Canberra with any request to participate in the U.S.-led Hormuz blockade, reaffirming Australia's position in favor of restored freedom of navigation through one of the world's most strategically vital trade corridors.
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