'Heartbreaking': Maha Guv Varma, CM Fadnavis Express Distress Over Passing Of Asha Bhosle

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday, recalling her contribution to the Indian music industry over the years.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Expressing grief, Governor Varma said, "Smt Asha Bhosle was one of the most accomplished and versatile playback singers India has seen. Her melodious voice, her ability to sing different genres of music and her vast and varied contribution to Indian music have left an indelible mark on generations of music lovers in India and across the world."

Recalling Asha Bhosle's eight-decade-long career, the Governor remembered how she "enriched the cultural fabric of India with numerous unforgettable songs across different languages and genres," while adding that he "artistry, passion, and eloquence will continue to inspire musicians and music lovers alike".

"Asha Ji's demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music, more so to the State of Maharashtra. Asha Ji had a close association with our family, having married R.D. Burman. On behalf of the people of Maharashtra and on my own behalf, I pay my homage to the late Asha Ji and convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, admirers, and the entire music fraternity," he added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to social media to express distress over the passing of the veteran singer, calling the news "heartbreaking".

"With her demise, another star has fallen from the Mangeshkar lineage after Lata Didi. The beautiful garden of melodies has turned barren today. Asha Tai's voice was the soul of music. Asha Tai was the eternal verdant season in singing and an oceanic expanse of melodious emotions," Fadnavis said in a post on X (roughly translated from Marathi).

Remembering her songs, the Chief Minister said that she "effortlessly sang songs across countless moods, imprinting her unique mark on genres ranging from devotional songs, emotional melodies, theatrical music, ghazals, classical music, Rabindra Sangeet, folk songs, to pop".

He mentioned that Asha Bhosle has sung over 12,000 songs in Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, along with 20 Indian languages and foreign tongues, adding that she was also conferred awards like the 'Bangla Vibhushan', akin to the 'Maharashtra Bhushan', in addition to the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Vibhushan.

Recalling his recent interaction with Asha Bhosle, Fadnavis said, "Just recently, at a World Radio Day event where we were together, she insisted I sing 'Abhi Na Jaao Chhodkar...' for her, and had even quipped, 'Look, I got the Chief Minister to sing for me.' The very thought that we will no longer have Asha Tai's company is unbearable. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and the countless fans across the country."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, offering condolences over the demise of Asha Bhosle, said that his meeting with the legendary singer will "remain eternally immortal in my heart".

In a post on X (roughly translated from Marathi), Shinde said, "With the sad demise of the 'Empress of Melodies' Asha Bhosle, the divine voice that drenched the hearts of the past four generations in the bloom of music, and that brought joy to countless souls on a silvery journey of dreams, has fallen silent."

"It is hard to digest the realisation that Asha Tai is no longer with us in the physical sense, but the companionship of those voices will remain forever. For the resonance of these voices is timeless. I was fortunate to meet Asha Tai many times, and those unforgettable moments will remain eternally immortal in my heart," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also expressed her grief. "The demise of veteran singer Asha Bhosle has brought an end to a golden era in the music industry, and the 'Empress' of melodies has gone behind the curtain of time."

In her condolence message, Sunetra Pawar remembered the "extraordinary melody, diversity and an amazing expression of emotions" of Asha Bhosle.

"She ruled the hearts of the fans through thousands of songs in various Indian languages, including Hindi and Marathi. Numerous songs like 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maaro Dum', 'In Aankhon Ki Masti', 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' are still on the lips of the fans. A beautiful blend of modernity and tradition can be seen in her singing," the Deputy CM said.

"Asha Bhosle's musical journey is a symbol of hard work, consistency and devotion to her art. She enchanted listeners of many generations with her melodies. Her departure has left a great loss to the Indian music industry. During her long and successful career, Asha Bhosle was honoured with many national and international awards. She created a place of honour in the music industry with her achievements. She also gained special recognition at the global level due to her unique contribution," she added.