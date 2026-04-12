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Parliamentary Elections Kick Off in Hungary
(MENAFN) Hungary's parliamentary elections opened at 6:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) Sunday, with approximately 8.1 million eligible voters deciding whether to extend Prime Minister Viktor Orban's grip on power or usher in the country's first change of government in over a decade, the National Election Office reported.
Some 7.6 million voters are casting ballots in person across more than 10,000 polling stations nationwide, while approximately 500,000 mail-in voters have already begun exercising their right to vote by post. Polls remain open until 7:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), with counting set to commence immediately after closing and preliminary results anticipated by late evening.
Five parties or alliances are contesting the race. The latest polling shows robust support for Orban's ruling alliance of Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People's Party, though the opposition Tisza party, led by challenger Peter Magyar, has mounted a formidable campaign that has tightened the contest significantly.
Orban and Magyar Trade Pledges at the Ballot Box
After casting his vote at a Budapest polling station, Orban framed the election in sweeping terms, warning that Hungary faces converging energy, financial, and economic pressures demanding what he called "strong national unity." In a notable concession, he acknowledged the legitimacy of a potential defeat.
"The will of the people must be respected," he said, adding that he had come to win — but would accept the outcome if Magyar received more votes.
Magyar, casting his own ballot in Budapest, called for calm as Hungarians headed to polling stations across the country.
"There will be a change of system in Hungary," he said, pledging that a Magyar-led government would move swiftly on anti-corruption measures, pursue Hungary's accession to the European Public Prosecutor's Office, and push to unlock frozen European Union funds. He urged his supporters to remain "calm, positive and composed," describing Sunday's vote as a historic moment for the country.
Smaller Parties and Parliamentary Arithmetic
Among the minor parties, the far-right Our Homeland Movement is considered the most likely to clear the parliamentary threshold. The Democratic Coalition and the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party, however, are broadly expected to fall short of the entry bar.
Hungary's 199-seat parliament is divided between 106 single-member constituency seats and 93 proportionally allocated seats. Whichever party or alliance secures a parliamentary majority earns the right to form a government.
What Is at Stake
Sunday's vote marks Orban's fourth parliamentary contest since reclaiming power in 2010, and the result will determine whether he can lock in a fifth consecutive term — an outcome that would further cement his position as Europe's longest-serving and most contentious nationalist leader. Under Hungarian electoral law, parliamentary elections are held on a four-year cycle.
Some 7.6 million voters are casting ballots in person across more than 10,000 polling stations nationwide, while approximately 500,000 mail-in voters have already begun exercising their right to vote by post. Polls remain open until 7:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), with counting set to commence immediately after closing and preliminary results anticipated by late evening.
Five parties or alliances are contesting the race. The latest polling shows robust support for Orban's ruling alliance of Fidesz and the Christian Democratic People's Party, though the opposition Tisza party, led by challenger Peter Magyar, has mounted a formidable campaign that has tightened the contest significantly.
Orban and Magyar Trade Pledges at the Ballot Box
After casting his vote at a Budapest polling station, Orban framed the election in sweeping terms, warning that Hungary faces converging energy, financial, and economic pressures demanding what he called "strong national unity." In a notable concession, he acknowledged the legitimacy of a potential defeat.
"The will of the people must be respected," he said, adding that he had come to win — but would accept the outcome if Magyar received more votes.
Magyar, casting his own ballot in Budapest, called for calm as Hungarians headed to polling stations across the country.
"There will be a change of system in Hungary," he said, pledging that a Magyar-led government would move swiftly on anti-corruption measures, pursue Hungary's accession to the European Public Prosecutor's Office, and push to unlock frozen European Union funds. He urged his supporters to remain "calm, positive and composed," describing Sunday's vote as a historic moment for the country.
Smaller Parties and Parliamentary Arithmetic
Among the minor parties, the far-right Our Homeland Movement is considered the most likely to clear the parliamentary threshold. The Democratic Coalition and the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party, however, are broadly expected to fall short of the entry bar.
Hungary's 199-seat parliament is divided between 106 single-member constituency seats and 93 proportionally allocated seats. Whichever party or alliance secures a parliamentary majority earns the right to form a government.
What Is at Stake
Sunday's vote marks Orban's fourth parliamentary contest since reclaiming power in 2010, and the result will determine whether he can lock in a fifth consecutive term — an outcome that would further cement his position as Europe's longest-serving and most contentious nationalist leader. Under Hungarian electoral law, parliamentary elections are held on a four-year cycle.
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