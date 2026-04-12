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Jordan Claims Two Bronze Medals At Karate World League In China


2026-04-12 05:05:19
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 12 (Petra) -- The national karate team won two bronze medals on Sunday in the third round of the Karate World League, currently being held in China.
Abdullah Hammad secured a bronze medal in the under-60 kg category, while Abdulrahman Al-Masatfa claimed bronze in the under-67 kg division.

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Jordan News Agency

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