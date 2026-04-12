FM, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments In Amman

Amman, April 12 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, held talks on Sunday with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad Al-Shaibani, on the sidelines of the second session of the Jordan–Syria Higher Coordination Council in Amman.The meeting focused on bilateral relations and a range of issues of mutual interest, in addition to developments in the region.

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