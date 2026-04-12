Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FM, Syrian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments In Amman


2026-04-12 05:05:19
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 12 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, held talks on Sunday with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Asaad Al-Shaibani, on the sidelines of the second session of the Jordan–Syria Higher Coordination Council in Amman.
The meeting focused on bilateral relations and a range of issues of mutual interest, in addition to developments in the region.

MENAFN12042026000117011021ID1110971686



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search