Jordan, Syria Open Ministerial Session Of Joint Coordination Council

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra) -- Jordan and Syria on Sunday opened the second session of the Jordan-Syria Higher Coordination Council at the ministerial level in Amman, with discussions focused on advancing bilateral cooperation.The session is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Al-Shaibani.The meetings bring together ministerial delegations representing 20 sectors, with talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across a range of priority areas.Preparatory meetings were held on Saturday by technical committees ahead of the ministerial session.