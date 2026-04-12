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Jordan, Syria Open Ministerial Session Of Joint Coordination Council
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 12 (Petra) -- Jordan and Syria on Sunday opened the second session of the Jordan-Syria Higher Coordination Council at the ministerial level in Amman, with discussions focused on advancing bilateral cooperation.
The session is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Al-Shaibani.
The meetings bring together ministerial delegations representing 20 sectors, with talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across a range of priority areas.
Preparatory meetings were held on Saturday by technical committees ahead of the ministerial session.
Amman, April 12 (Petra) -- Jordan and Syria on Sunday opened the second session of the Jordan-Syria Higher Coordination Council at the ministerial level in Amman, with discussions focused on advancing bilateral cooperation.
The session is co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Al-Shaibani.
The meetings bring together ministerial delegations representing 20 sectors, with talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across a range of priority areas.
Preparatory meetings were held on Saturday by technical committees ahead of the ministerial session.
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