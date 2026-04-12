President And First Lady Greet Ukrainians On Easter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in an Easter message published on the President's website.

“'God is in the midst of the city; it shall not be moved.' These words are inscribed here, above our Oranta, in our great Saint Sophia.

And these words are endowed with extraordinary strength – a strength we have felt for more than fifteen hundred days of the battle for life, in which our Ukraine, our capital, our people, and our faith remain unshaken.

And this is so important today, when the war is not only fought on the battlefield, but is also a fierce struggle of emotions, character, and spirit – a struggle of truth against lies, faith against despair, hope against despondency. It is not easy for any of us to carry on this struggle. Especially in times of turmoil, when it feels as though the world is plunging into the abyss and no one knows what tomorrow will bring,” the statement reads

The presidential couple emphasized that at times like these, it is Easter and its meaning that remind us not to give up and where to find the light so as not to lose our way.

“These answers, these signs, are right beside us. In our loved ones, in our families, in our people – in every act, every glance, every embrace, in every message, and in every word of support. In our 'How are you?' 'Don't be afraid,' 'I'm here.' 'Take care of yourself.' 'Everything will be alright.' This is the light – the light in our people – that fills us with the strength to stand together as one great family. The family of Ukraine,” the president and first lady noted.

They underlined that it is precisely in this way-together-that Ukrainians have overcome this winter, the hardest in our history:“But one that lost. Lost to us. The cold retreated ingloriously, and we lived to see our spring. And today, together, we celebrate our Easter.”

“For the fifth year in a row, we do this despite the pain, all the trials, and the evil that surrounds our land. We do it, proving that Ukrainians always remain Ukrainians. And no war will erase that. So for us, this day has always been about family, the warmth of home, about children's laughter in it. So that this laughter may be heard, thousands of Ukrainians on the frontline defend Ukraine and their families. And no matter how dark the clouds over the sky, we preserve our identity and our family traditions. Each year, we prepare – we put together Easter baskets, paint pysanky, bake paskas, decorate our homes, plant trees and flowers. And all of this is not about food or decoration at all, but about people who want life to bloom around them,” the president and first lady stated.

They stressed that this is exactly the meaning with which Easter holds for us:“It has been so through all the centuries that Saint Sophia has stood. It is so today, as Ukraine stands firm, resolute, unshaken – knowing for whom and for what. So that the fifth Easter in a time of war is followed by the first Easter in peace. Across all our land, for all our people. When the Easter bells are not interrupted by the sound of air raid sirens.”

“When winter and all evil retreat from our land. And when everyone is reunited with their loved ones – from the frontline, from captivity, from occupation. When loved ones are near, and our parents are holding grandchildren, and we are once again at one table. This is worth fighting for. And we have been doing so for 1,509 days now. And on Easter, as never before, our faith is strong – the faith in the victory of peace over war. Four years ago, we all prayed for Ukraine to survive. We prayed and fought for it. Four years later, we are all praying and fighting for Ukraine to live in peace. We rely not only on heavenly forces, but also on our Security and Defense Forces; we believe equally in God's mercy and in our own courage; we place our hope in the intercession of our Oranta and in the precision of our long-range strikes,” the presidential couple emphasized.

According to the Zelenskys, today Ukrainians not only believe in miracles but also create miracles themselves-every day, with their own hands, through their actions, work, courage, self-sacrifice, and fortitude.

“To stand together. To stick by one another. To believe in Ukraine. To believe in one another. As long as this remains unchanged, evil is powerless. So may the hope and warmth of this day unite the hearts of all our people. May God protect those who protect us. And may the heavens watch over all who defend both our sky and our land. May the will of all who fight against oppression be strong,” Zelenskys stressed.

The presidential couple expressed their hope that everyone who helps and seeks will always find. Everyone who is on a journey will always overcome it. Everyone who does everything possible for Ukraine will not lose faith that anything is possible.

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“We sincerely congratulate you on this great and bright day. All incredible people. Incredible children. Boys and girls who are brave beyond their years, who have not forgotten how to believe in goodness. Our mothers and fathers, all our cities and villages that have earned the right to a peaceful life – to see calm days and nights, the triumph of justice, light, and truth, and the victory of peace across all our land. May it be so. May there be peace. And may Ukraine stand. Happy Easter, dear Ukrainians! Christ is risen! He is risen indeed,” the president and first lady greeted Ukrainians.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 12, Eastern-rite Christians celebrate Easte.

Photo: Office of the President