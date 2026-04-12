Russian Forces Shell Four Settlements In Kharkiv Region, Causing Damage
“Over the past 24 hours, four settlements in the Kharkiv region were attacked by the enemy... The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 4 guided aerial bombs; 1 Lancet-type UAV; 1 Molniya-type UAV; 2 FPV drones; 1 UAV (type to be determined),” he wrote.
The regional head noted that there were no casualties, but civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the Izium district-a private house and a farm building (village of Oskil); in the Kharkiv district-an apartment building (village of Kozacha Lopan).Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,070 over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, on April 10, the enemy shelled seven settlements in the Kharkiv region, resulting in one wounded and one killed.
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