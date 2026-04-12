Russian Forces Shell 19 Settlements In Sumy Region Casualties Reported
“Over 70 shelling incidents targeting 19 settlements in 12 communities of the region,” he wrote.
Hryhorov noted that in the Esman and Velyka Pysarivka communities, private homes were destroyed; in the Znob-Novhorod, Khotin, Bilopillia, and Yunakivka communities, residential buildings were damaged; in the Mykolaivka rural community, an educational institution was damaged; in the Krasnopillia community, infrastructure facilities were damaged; in the Hlukhiv community, vehicles, including an ambulance, were damaged; and in the Svesa community, a passenger car was damaged.
According to him, a 59-year-old man was wounded in the Svesa community; in the Hlukhiv community, three men were injured (hit by an ambulance); in the Khutir-Mykhailivska community, a 17-year-old boy was wounded (mining accident); in the Khotin community, two men were wounded (IED explosion); in the Sumy community, three children received medical assistance (the attack occurred on April 10).Read also: War update: 120 clashes and 2,299 ceasefire violations recorded on front lines
As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian drone attacked an ambulance in the Hlukhiv community overnight, injuring three medical workers.
Photo: illustrative, National Police
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