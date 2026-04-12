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No Power Outages Scheduled In Ukraine Today

No Power Outages Scheduled In Ukraine Today


2026-04-12 05:04:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook.

The company urged consumers to use electricity sparingly from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Read also: Government simplifies public procurement rules to protect critical infrastructure

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko held a coordination meeting with the leadership of NPC Ukrenergo and other energy officials regarding the situation in the power grid.

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UkrinForm

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