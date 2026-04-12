Kyiv Claims Russia Lost 1,070 Troops In Past 24 Hours
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Sunday that Russian forces suffered significant losses over the past 24 hours, including 1,070 troops, as fighting across multiple fronts continues, AzerNEWS reports.
According to figures shared on social media, Russian losses also included 2,081 tactical drones, eight tanks, and 73 artillery systems, underscoring the continued intensity of battlefield operations despite recent calls for de-escalation.
Cumulative data released by the General Staff indicates that since the start of Russia's full-scale military campaign, total personnel losses have reached approximately 1,311,180.
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