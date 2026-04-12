Iran-US War Pakistan: JD Vance Holds Crucial Meeting With Shehbaz Sharif

US Vice President JD Vance met Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad ahead of crucial US-Iran peace talks. Pakistan is playing mediator in the ongoing conflict, hosting high-stakes negotiations aimed at stabilising the Middle East, though talks later ended without a final agreement. 0:00 - JD Vance arrives in Islamabad for high-level diplomacy 0:50 - Iran delegation also held separate talks with Sharif 1:22 - Negotiations continued for nearly 21 hours

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