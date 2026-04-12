Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Sunday, April 12, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Sunday, April 12, 2026. This is it: Daniel Buren's Voile/Toile closes today at the MAM. Eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails - the French artist's first Brazilian presentation - will be gone permanently after 18h. The exhibition opened in February and has been the MAM's headline since. After today, the MAM returns to its permanent collection and sculpture garden. Make the trip to Parque do Flamengo. The MAR is open with No Martins, Bienal, and Augusti (11h–18h, R$20/R$10). The CCBB continues Viva Mauricio - which closes tomorrow (Monday). The weather is comfortable at 26°C with 35% rain. Markets are closed - Friday's record stands: Ibovespa 197,324 (+22.47% YTD), dollar R$5.01.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SUN 12 26°C Warm, showers possible 35% rain BUREN CLOSING DAY at the MAM MON 13 26°C Warm, mostly dry 15% rain Viva Mauricio CLOSING DAY at CCBB TUE 14 26°C Warm, clear 0% rain MAR free Tuesday - zero rain WED 15 26°C Warm, clear 0% rain MAR closed - CCBB + MAM open

Sunday at 26°C with 35% rain - bring an umbrella for the Flamengo park walk to the MAM. Monday clears to 15% for Viva Mauricio's closing day. Tuesday and Wednesday are perfect: 26°C, 0% rain. A warm, dry stretch follows the weekend.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -MAM: BUREN VOILE/TOILE CLOSING DAY - last chance ever, free -MAR open 11h–18h: No Martins + Bienal + Augusti (R$20/R$10) -CCBB open 9h–20h: Viva Mauricio - closes tomorrow Monday, free -B3 closed - Ibovespa record 197,324, dollar R$5.01 -Tomorrow: Viva Mauricio CLOSING DAY at the CCBB -Tuesday: MAR free day - 26°C, 0% rain, perfect conditions

Sunday is the Buren farewell. The eleven Optimist sails in Parque do Flamengo close at 18h and will not return. The MAR and CCBB round out a three-museum Sunday. After today and tomorrow, both Buren and Viva Mauricio are gone - the MAR becomes Rio's cultural anchor.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions MAM Rio - Buren Voile/Toile (CLOSING DAY) PARQUE DO FLAMENGO

This is the final day. Eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails by Daniel Buren - the French artist's first Brazilian presentation. The exhibition opened in February and closes today at 18h. After today, the sails are deinstalled permanently. The sculpture garden and permanent collection remain. Free admission. At 26°C with 35% rain, bring an umbrella for the Flamengo park walk.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Sun 10h–18h. Free. Metrô: Cinelândia or Largo do Machado.

MAR - No Martins + Bienal + Augusti PRAÇA MAUÁ

Three exhibitions. No Martins: Sortilégios de desvio, the 36th Bienal de São Paulo, and Guilhermina Augusti. These shows continue - the MAR becomes the main cultural anchor after Buren and Viva Mauricio close. Tuesday is the next free day.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Sun 11h–18h. R$20/R$10. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

CCBB - Viva Mauricio (Final 2 Days)

Immersive Turma da Mônica experience - free. Closes tomorrow, Monday, April 13. Today and tomorrow are the final chances. Good for families.

R. Primeiro de Março 66, Centro. Sun 9h–20h. Free. Closed Tuesdays. Metrô: Uruguaiana → VLT Parada dos Museus.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

No rodízio on Sundays. Metrô and VLT on weekend schedules.

Buren closing route: CCBB (9h, free) → MAR (11h, R$20) → lunch in Centro → Metrô to Cinelândia or Largo do Machado → walk through Parque do Flamengo → MAM Buren (afternoon, free). Three museums, two free, ending at the Buren farewell. At 26°C/35% rain, bring an umbrella.

05Where to EatFOOD

Centro: CCBB and MAR cafés open. Travessa do Comércio for Sunday botequins. Some Centro restaurants reduce hours on Sundays - Rua do Ouvidor is quieter.

Flamengo: After the MAM, Largo do Machado and Catete. Or head to Botafogo for more Sunday options - Rua Nelson Mandela and Rua Voluntários da Pátria have expanded weekend menus.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

Ceasefire holding: The 45-day US-Iran truce continues. Ormuz is reopening. Oil has fallen sharply from pre-ceasefire levels. The next test for the deal comes as formal negotiations are expected in Islamabad in the coming weeks. Markets reopen tomorrow - the rally could extend if ceasefire momentum builds.

Dollar at R$5.01: The real is at its strongest in two years. The dollar touched R$5.00 intraday on Friday. YTD the dollar is down 8.72%. Remittances, imports, and travel remain highly favourable. The Copom meets April 28–29 with an improved inflation outlook.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Buren farewell: The sails close at 18h today. Arrive early - expect larger crowds for the final day. The Flamengo park walk from Cinelândia or Largo do Machado takes 15–20 minutes. The MAM opens at 10h. Plan to be there by noon at the latest to see the sails in good light.

What comes next: After Buren (today) and Viva Mauricio (tomorrow), the MAR becomes Rio's main cultural anchor with No Martins, Bienal, and Augusti. The MAM will announce new programming. The CCBB will reveal its next headline. The gallery circuit in Ipanema, Jardim Botânico, and Gávea continues throughout April.

08Game DaySPORT

Brasileirão Round 10 concludes today. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead the table. Full schedule at The Rio Times sports coverage.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Friday close (B3 reopens tomorrow): Ibovespa +1.12% to 197,324 - all-time record, 16th of the year, 9th consecutive gain. Dollar −1.03% to R$5.01 - touched R$5.00 intraday, lowest in 2 years. Week: +4.93% (best since January). April: +5.26%. YTD: +22.47%. Dollar YTD: −8.72%.

Context: Selic at 14.75%. Ceasefire reshaping inflation outlook. Oil well below pre-war highs. Copom meets April 28–29 - may consider more dovish path. Tiradentes April 21 (B3 closed). For full analysis, see Friday's Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Mon Apr 13: Viva Mauricio CLOSING DAY at CCBB. MAR open. B3 reopens. 26°C, 15% rain.

Tue Apr 14: MAR free Tuesday 11h–18h - 26°C, 0% rain. Best free day of the month.

COMING UP

Apr 21: Tiradentes - public holiday. B3 closed.

Apr 28–29: Next Copom meeting - ceasefire reshaping rate outlook.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Sunday, April 12, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, MAM Rio, CCBB, Riotur. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Saturday, April 11 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Saturday, April 11 | Brazil's Morning Call