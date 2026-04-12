São Paulo Daily Brief For Sunday, April 12, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your São Paulo daily guide for Sunday, April 12, 2026. Paulista Aberta closes Avenida Paulista to cars from 9h to 17h - the best Sunday of the month at 26°C with just 10% rain. Walk the avenue from Praça do Ciclista to Praça Oswaldo Cruz past the MASP, Japan House, buskers, and food vendors. The Feira da Liberdade opens from 9h with Asian street food and crafts. The MASP is open with five exhibitions including Renoir (10h–18h, R$85/R$42). The Pinacoteca is also open. At the CCSP, Sheyla Ayo has seven days remaining. Markets are closed - Friday's record stands: Ibovespa 197,324 (+22.47% YTD), dollar R$5.01, the strongest real in two years.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SUN 12 26°C Warm, mostly dry 10% rain Paulista Aberta + Feira da Liberdade MON 13 26°C Warm, mostly dry 10% rain Pinacoteca open - MASP closed (Monday) TUE 14 26°C Warm, mostly dry 10% rain MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h WED 15 26°C Warm, clear 0% rain MASP + Pinacoteca both open

A warm, dry stretch ahead. Sunday through Tuesday hold at 26°C with just 10% rain - ideal for outdoor activities and museums. Wednesday clears to 0% rain. São Paulo is entering one of its best weather windows of autumn. No umbrella needed today.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -Paulista Aberta 9h–17h: Av. Paulista closed to cars, open to pedestrians -Feira da Liberdade from 9h: Asian street food, crafts, performers -MASP open 10h–18h: Renoir + four Latin American shows (R$85/R$42) -Pinacoteca open: Nocaute (Tayou) + Macunaíma + Salgado -Ibovespa record 197,324 - dollar at R$5.01, near R$5.00 -Tuesday: MASP free day 10h–20h - 26°C, 10% rain

Sunday is the best outdoor day of the month. Paulista Aberta at 26°C/10% rain - walk the avenue, visit the MASP, eat at the Feira da Liberdade. The ceasefire holds, markets are at records, the dollar is at two-year lows. A good Sunday to celebrate with the city.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Outdoor & Events Paulista Aberta AVENIDA PAULISTA

Every Sunday, Avenida Paulista closes to cars and opens to pedestrians, cyclists, and street performers from 9h to 17h. Walk the full stretch past the MASP, Japan House, cafés, and street art. At 26°C/10% rain - the best conditions in weeks. Free.

Av. Paulista, Bela Vista. Sundays 9h–17h. Free. Metrô: Trianon-MASP, Consolação, or Brigadeiro (Line 2-Green).

Feira da Liberdade LIBERDADE

São Paulo's traditional Asian market - Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Brazilian-Asian food stalls, handmade crafts, and street performers. The city's best Sunday street food destination. Opens from 9h.

Praça da Liberdade, Liberdade. Sundays from 9h. Free. Metrô: Liberdade (Line 1-Blue).

Museums & Exhibitions MASP - Renoir + Histórias Latino-Americanas

Five exhibitions: Cinco ensaios sobre o MASP - Renoir, Sandra Gamarra Heshiki: réplica, La Chola Poblete: Pop andino, Claudia Alarcón & Silät: viver tecendo, and the permanent collection. Walk directly from Paulista Aberta into the museum. Tuesday is the next free day.

Av. Paulista 1578. Sun 10h–18h. R$85/R$42. Metrô: Trianon-MASP (Line 2-Green).

Also Open Today

Pinacoteca (Luz): Nocaute, Macunaíma, Salgado. Sun 10h–18h. MAC USP (Ibirapuera): abstractions, free. CCSP: Sheyla Ayo - 7 days remaining (closes Apr 19), free. Parque Ibirapuera: 5h–midnight, free.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

No rodízio on Sundays. Av. Paulista closed to vehicles 9h–17h for Paulista Aberta.

Liberdade from Paulista: Metrô Line 2-Green to Paraíso, transfer to Line 1-Blue one stop to Liberdade. Or walk downhill through Bela Vista (~20 min) at 26°C - comfortable.

05Where to EatFOOD

Feira da Liberdade: The best street food of the week - yakisoba, takoyaki, gyoza, Korean corn dogs, tapioca. Arrive before noon for the widest selection.

Paulista Aberta: Food vendors along the closed avenue. Japan House restaurant for a sit-down option. MASP café. R. Oscar Freire (10-minute walk west) for the Jardins restaurant strip.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

Dollar at R$5.01: The real is at its strongest in two years. The dollar touched R$5.00 intraday on Friday. YTD: −8.72%. Remittances, imports, and travel remain highly favourable. If the ceasefire holds, R$5.00 may break definitively this week.

Ceasefire holding: The 45-day US-Iran truce continues. Ormuz is reopening. Oil well below pre-war levels. Formal negotiations expected in Islamabad in the coming weeks. Markets reopen tomorrow - the rally could extend. Copom meets April 28–29 with an improved inflation outlook.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Sunday route: Feira da Liberdade (9h, street food) → Metrô to Trianon-MASP → Paulista Aberta (walk the avenue) → MASP Renoir + Latin American shows (R$85) → Ibirapuera sunset. The best free-to-low-cost Sunday of the month at 26°C/10% rain.

Sheyla Ayo countdown: Seven days remaining at the CCSP (closes April 19). Free admission. This is the final week. Next holiday: Tiradentes, April 21 (Tuesday).

08Game DaySPORT

Brasileirão Round 10 concludes today. Palmeiras and São Paulo lead the table. Full schedule at The Rio Times sports coverage.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Friday close (B3 reopens tomorrow): Ibovespa +1.12% to 197,324 - all-time record, 16th of the year, 9th consecutive gain. Dollar −1.03% to R$5.01 - touched R$5.00, lowest in 2 years. Week: +4.93% (best since January). April: +5.26%. YTD: +22.47%. Dollar YTD: −8.72%.

Context: Selic at 14.75%. Ceasefire reshaping inflation outlook. Oil well below pre-war highs. Copom meets April 28–29 - may consider more dovish path. Tiradentes April 21 (B3 closed). For full analysis, see Friday's Brazil Morning Call.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Mon Apr 13: Pinacoteca open. MASP closed (Monday). B3 reopens. 26°C, 10% rain.

Tue Apr 14: MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h - 26°C, 10% rain.

COMING UP

Apr 19: Sheyla Ayo closes at CCSP - 7 days remaining.

Apr 21: Tiradentes - public holiday. B3 closed.

Apr 28–29: Next Copom - ceasefire reshaping rate outlook.

São Paulo Daily Brief - your São Paulo daily guide - Sunday, April 12, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, Pinacoteca, CCSP, MAC USP. Markets: B3, Banco Central. Sport: CBF.

Related coverage: São Paulo Daily Brief - Saturday, April 11 | Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Sunday, April 12 | Brazil's Morning Call