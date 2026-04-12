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25 Real Estate Entities Win “Real Estate Excellence Award” in Sharjah
(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) honoured 25 real estate entities that won the “Real Estate Excellence Award,” in recognition of their efforts in advancing the real estate sector and reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading global investment destination.
A Strong Partnership Supporting the Real Estate Sector
The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and His Excellency Abdul Aziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of the Department, along with department directors and representatives of real estate institutions operating in the emirate. The event reflected the strong partnership between the Department and key stakeholders in the real estate sector.
Honouring Award Winners
The ceremony included the recognition of sponsors and winners across the various categories of the 2025 “Real Estate Excellence Award.”
In the Real Estate Development Companies category, the winners were: Al Thuraya Real Estate Company and Asas Real Estate Company.
In the Real Estate Offices category, the winners were: Al Deqqa Real Estate Office, Sama Al Sharjah Real Estate Office, Al Sahel Al Shamali Real Estate Office, Qasr Al Shuhd Real Estate Office, Al Sahel Al Sharqi Real Estate Office, Mohammed Al Youha Real Estate Office, and Al Shahiq Real Estate Office.
In the Administrative Supervision Services Companies for Owners’ Associations category, the winners were: Al Mudeer Administrative Supervision Services Company, Pluto Company, and Al Afzal Company.
Advancing Sustainable Real Estate Development
His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi stated that the “Real Estate Excellence Award” is not merely a recognition platform, but a message of appreciation for those who have contributed sincerely to the development of this vital sector. He noted that the award serves as a key driver for innovation, the advancement of professional standards, and the promotion of a culture of positive competition among entities operating in Sharjah’s real estate market.
He added that the Department values the significant role of its strategic partners and supporting entities in the success of the award, praising the efforts of its employees as the cornerstone of its achievements.
His Excellency concluded by emphasizing that excellence is not a final destination, but an ongoing journey, affirming the Department’s commitment to further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading model in sustainable real estate development, in line with the vision of its wise leadership.
Building a More Efficient and Modern Real Estate Ecosystem
The new cycle of the award comes as part of the Department’s efforts to promote a competitive and sustainable real estate environment. It has witnessed a comprehensive development of evaluation criteria aimed at enhancing performance quality, fostering innovation, and strengthening sustainability.
The updated framework focuses on environmental sustainability, digital transformation, financial efficiency, risk and safety management, and the development of real estate professionals to improve customer satisfaction. It also emphasizes transparency within owners’ associations and supports corporate social responsibility, reflecting the Department’s commitment to building a more efficient and modern real estate ecosystem.
A Strong Partnership Supporting the Real Estate Sector
The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, and His Excellency Abdul Aziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of the Department, along with department directors and representatives of real estate institutions operating in the emirate. The event reflected the strong partnership between the Department and key stakeholders in the real estate sector.
Honouring Award Winners
The ceremony included the recognition of sponsors and winners across the various categories of the 2025 “Real Estate Excellence Award.”
In the Real Estate Development Companies category, the winners were: Al Thuraya Real Estate Company and Asas Real Estate Company.
In the Real Estate Offices category, the winners were: Al Deqqa Real Estate Office, Sama Al Sharjah Real Estate Office, Al Sahel Al Shamali Real Estate Office, Qasr Al Shuhd Real Estate Office, Al Sahel Al Sharqi Real Estate Office, Mohammed Al Youha Real Estate Office, and Al Shahiq Real Estate Office.
In the Administrative Supervision Services Companies for Owners’ Associations category, the winners were: Al Mudeer Administrative Supervision Services Company, Pluto Company, and Al Afzal Company.
Advancing Sustainable Real Estate Development
His Excellency Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi stated that the “Real Estate Excellence Award” is not merely a recognition platform, but a message of appreciation for those who have contributed sincerely to the development of this vital sector. He noted that the award serves as a key driver for innovation, the advancement of professional standards, and the promotion of a culture of positive competition among entities operating in Sharjah’s real estate market.
He added that the Department values the significant role of its strategic partners and supporting entities in the success of the award, praising the efforts of its employees as the cornerstone of its achievements.
His Excellency concluded by emphasizing that excellence is not a final destination, but an ongoing journey, affirming the Department’s commitment to further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading model in sustainable real estate development, in line with the vision of its wise leadership.
Building a More Efficient and Modern Real Estate Ecosystem
The new cycle of the award comes as part of the Department’s efforts to promote a competitive and sustainable real estate environment. It has witnessed a comprehensive development of evaluation criteria aimed at enhancing performance quality, fostering innovation, and strengthening sustainability.
The updated framework focuses on environmental sustainability, digital transformation, financial efficiency, risk and safety management, and the development of real estate professionals to improve customer satisfaction. It also emphasizes transparency within owners’ associations and supports corporate social responsibility, reflecting the Department’s commitment to building a more efficient and modern real estate ecosystem.
Al Madar Communications
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