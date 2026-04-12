Many People Will Lose Shelter In Bengal If BJP Comes To Power: Mamata Banerjee

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that several people will lose their shelters if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state after the elections this month.

“In the coming days, there will be no address, no shelter and no family. BJP will take away everything,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Khandaghosh in East Burdwan district while addressing a campaign rally there amid the crucial two-phase Assembly elections in the state on April 23 and April 29.

Speaking on the occasion, she also targeted the Prime Minister, without directly naming him, over his promise at a campaign on Saturday that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, the state government employees would be granted pay as per the 7th Pay Commission.

"They are liars. They are promising to grant pay as per the 7th Pay Commission. He should have enquired first and given respect to his chair. We have already announced the 7th Pay Commission in our state budget in February this year. West Bengal is the only state where the state government employees get a pension. This facility is not available in any other state,” the Chief Minister said.

Without directly naming the Prime Minister, she also said that he made a vague promise that popular food products and sweets from West Bengal would be exported worldwide if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

“He is not even aware that we are already selling those products locally, nationally and even globally,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, she also accused the BJP and former Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir of conspiring to divide minority votes, though she did not directly name anyone.

“You have seen how they entered into a Rs 1,000 crore deal to divide the minority voters. Now they are claiming that the video clip concerned is fake and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated. But the person who made the video claims that it is not fake. How much will you try to cover up things? You have a lot of money. But why are you not reducing the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas?” said the Chief Minister.