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Erdogan, Macron Hold Call on Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation on Saturday focusing on bilateral relations as well as broader regional and global developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
As stated by reports, the discussion included an overview of cooperation between the two countries, with Erdogan highlighting that expanding ties—particularly in the defense sector—would benefit both sides.
Erdogan also said that the recent escalation involving Iran has had a negative impact on global stability, noting that diplomatic efforts supported by Türkiye and other countries played a significant role in achieving a ceasefire.
He stressed the importance of preserving the truce and warned against actions that could undermine it, particularly referencing developments involving Lebanon. He added that Türkiye would continue contributing to efforts aimed at maintaining regional stability.
The Turkish president also emphasized the need to move forward with the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, warning that existing momentum should not be lost.
According to reports, the leaders also discussed wider international issues, including ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, as well as developments in Syria, peace efforts in the Caucasus region, and attempts to revive negotiations aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
As stated by reports, the discussion included an overview of cooperation between the two countries, with Erdogan highlighting that expanding ties—particularly in the defense sector—would benefit both sides.
Erdogan also said that the recent escalation involving Iran has had a negative impact on global stability, noting that diplomatic efforts supported by Türkiye and other countries played a significant role in achieving a ceasefire.
He stressed the importance of preserving the truce and warned against actions that could undermine it, particularly referencing developments involving Lebanon. He added that Türkiye would continue contributing to efforts aimed at maintaining regional stability.
The Turkish president also emphasized the need to move forward with the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, warning that existing momentum should not be lost.
According to reports, the leaders also discussed wider international issues, including ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, as well as developments in Syria, peace efforts in the Caucasus region, and attempts to revive negotiations aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
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