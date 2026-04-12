Ronaldo Scores As Al-Nassr Break Club Record With 14Th Consecutive Win

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Leaders Al-Nassr claimed their longest-ever Saudi Pro League winning streak with a 2-0 victory at Al-Akhdoud thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix on Saturday.

Al-Nassr top the standings with 73 points from 28 games, five ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal with six games to go.

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It was Al-Nassr's 14th straight victory, which broke their previous record posted in the 2013-2014 season, the Pro League said on its website.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a close-range strike for his 24th goal of the season, three shy of Al-Ahli's league top scorer Ivan Toney.

Joao Felix doubled their advantage two minutes into the second half from close range, capitalising on a rebound after Kingsley Coman's header hit the post.

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