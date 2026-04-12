Mutamarrid Wins Al Mamoura Cup As Sanna Secures Treble

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Injaaz Stud's Mutamarrid produced a strong late surge to land the highly competitive Local Thoroughbred Handicap (55–80), claiming the Al Mamoura Cup as jockey Alberto Sanna completed a treble at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

The grey veteran, trained by Jihad El Ahmad, settled just off the pace in the 1200m contest, taking cover behind long-time leader Al Nasr Al Washeek. Al Shomos tracked the front-runner in third, while Alwaad raced in midfield as the field began to take shape through the early stages.

Responding to Sanna's call, Mutamarrid made his decisive move in the final 200m, quickening impressively to secure a 1 1/4-length victory in the feature race. Al Shomos finished second, with Alwaad taking third place.

“It's great to be back in the winner's circle, and I'm very happy,” said Sanna after securing his third win of the day.

The connections of Mutamarrid celebrate after the Injaaz Stud-owned horse won Al Mamoura Cup. PICS: JUHAIM/QREC

“Mutamarrid performed really well and has been training strongly. I'm looking forward to securing more wins in the remainder of the season.”

Sanna had earlier opened his account aboard Debbie Mountain-trained Jungle The Bank, guiding the runner to a commanding 41⁄2-length victory in the 1200m Thoroughbred Handicap (0–60).

He then doubled up in style, expertly steering Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed-trained Windsor to a dominant six-length win in the 1900m Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.

The 65th Al Rayyan Race Meeting featured seven races, with Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi-trained Acclaim To Royalty landing the opener - the 1900m Thoroughbred Handicap (0–60) - under jockey Szczepan Mazur.

In the 1200m Purebred Arabian Handicap (45–65), Al Rakaben Stud's Hidalgo Du Croate, ridden by Saleh Salem Al-Marri, produced a dominant performance to edge a thrilling contest by a quarter of a length.

Jockey Arnaud de Lepine also made his mark, guiding Ahmed Al Jehani-trained Mushaakis to victory in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0–55) with a convincing 21⁄2-length success.

Meanwhile, Faleh Bughenaim steered Eng. Osama Omer Al-Dafea-trained Za'eer Al Shahania to a narrow head victory in the 1900m Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (75–95).

65th Al Rayyan Race Meeting – Al Mamoura Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

Al Mamoura Cup, Local Thoroughbred Handicap (55-80)

Mutamarrid, Jihad El Ahmad, Alberto Sanna

Thoroughbred Handicap (0-60)

Acclaim To Royalty, Mohammed Hassan Al Matwi, Szczepan Mazur

Thoroughbred Handicap (0-60)

Jungle The Bank, Debbie Mountain, Alberto Sanna

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate

Windsor, Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed, Alberto Sanna

Purebred Arabian Handicap (45-65)

Hidalgo Du Croate, Dr. Fahad Salman Al-Hajri, Saleh Salem Al-Marri

Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0-55)

Mushaakis, Ahmed Al Jehani, Arnaud de Lepine

Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95)

Za'eer Al Shahania, Eng. Osama Omer Al-Dafea, Faleh Bughenaim