Al Gharafa Secure Third Straight Women's Basketball League Title

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa Club sealed their dominance in Qatari women's basketball, clinching the 2025-2026 Qatar Basketball League title for a third consecutive season.

The champions lifted the trophy despite a narrow 68-72 defeat to Al Shamal in their final match, the only loss in an otherwise dominant campaign. The closely contested game underlined the rising competitive level across the league.

In the other final-round fixture, Al Khor defeated Al Adaam 65-56 at the Qatar Basketball Federation halls.

Following the conclusion of the league, Qatar Basketball Federation President Mohammed bin Saad Al-Mughassib crowned Al Gharafa, with board member Abdullah Sultan Al-Jaber and Media and Marketing Committee Chair Mishaal Al-Maliki joining the ceremony to present medals.

Al Shamal finished runners-up, while Al Khor and Al Adaam shared third place.

The closing day was attended by Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Qatar, H E Ferdinand Lanstein, who praised the technical quality and discipline displayed by the teams, pointing to the steady progress of women's basketball in the country.