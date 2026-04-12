Reyada Launches 'Health Is Life' Campaign On World Health Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Reyada proudly marked World Health Day with the launch of its campaign,“Health is Life,” reinforcing the vital message that maintaining a healthy life balance is essential for overall well-being.

The initiative aimed to inspire individuals to prioritise their health, adopt preventive practices, and make conscious lifestyle choices that contribute to a fulfilling life.

The campaign was officially inaugurated by Reyada's leadership team, including Managing Director Jamsheer Hamza and Executive Director Dr. Abdul Kalam, alongside senior clinicians Dr. Manjunath and Dr. Arun Kumar, Specialists in Internal Medicine, and Dr. Bishnu Kiran, Specialist in Cardiology. The launch of this campaign underscored Reyada's continued commitment to promoting health awareness and fostering a culture where wellness is an integral part of everyday life.

Several departments led engaging activities to raise awareness on different aspects of health. The Gynaecology Department organized an interactive session with the attendees on women's health, encouraging participants to learn more about essential health topics in an enjoyable way. The Internal Medicine Department introduced an initiative titled,“I Pledge To...”, encouraging care seekers to commit to positive lifestyle changes that support better health outcomes. Through this activity, attendees shared personal pledges toward healthier habits, reinforcing the importance of proactive care, accountability, and self-reflection.

As part of the“Health is Life” initiative, the Cardiology Department conducted awareness and academic sessions to educate participants on heart health, reinforcing the importance of prevention and early detection.

Meanwhile, the Ophthalmology Department contributed to the campaign by highlighting the significance of eye health, encouraging regular check-ups and the early identification of vision-related issues.

Through“Health is Life,” Reyada successfully highlighted that a balanced, healthy lifestyle is the foundation of overall wellness. The campaign engaged participants across specialities, inspiring them to take actionable steps toward better health. By emphasizing preventive care and healthy life balance, Reyada continues to empower the community to embrace habits that lead to longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.

Reyada Medical Centre, a JCI-accredited multi-speciality healthcare facility, located on C-Ring road, Doha, Qatar, stands as a beacon of excellence in medical care with 17+ specialities and a dedicated team of 30+ expert doctors. The centre offers an extensive range of services, including Radiology, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Optical, Physiotherapy, and more, all designed to provide patients with comprehensive, affordable and quality care.

