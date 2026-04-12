Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Confirms Local Soil Free From Pollutants

Ministry Confirms Local Soil Free From Pollutants


2026-04-12 04:08:55
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has confirmed that a white substance reported in one of the country's areas does not pose any environmental or health risk, following laboratory analysis conducted by its specialist teams.

The ministry stated that it received a report from a citizen regarding this white substance found on a spot of land, which was immediately addressed.

Inspection teams were dispatched to the site, and soil samples collected and taken for detailed laboratory testing.

According to the test results, the white material was found to be rainwater residue from a tanker there, and not a chemical or hazardous substance.

The MoECC stressed that there is no indication of environmental pollution or vegetation degradation in the affected area.

MENAFN12042026000067011011ID1110971533



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search