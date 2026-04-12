Ministry Confirms Local Soil Free From Pollutants

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has confirmed that a white substance reported in one of the country's areas does not pose any environmental or health risk, following laboratory analysis conducted by its specialist teams.

The ministry stated that it received a report from a citizen regarding this white substance found on a spot of land, which was immediately addressed.

Inspection teams were dispatched to the site, and soil samples collected and taken for detailed laboratory testing.

According to the test results, the white material was found to be rainwater residue from a tanker there, and not a chemical or hazardous substance.

The MoECC stressed that there is no indication of environmental pollution or vegetation degradation in the affected area.