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Pakistan Deploys Forces to Saudi Arabia Under Defense Cooperation Deal
(MENAFN) A Pakistani military contingent has arrived at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province as part of a strategic defense arrangement between the two countries, according to a statement released by the Saudi Defense Ministry on Saturday.
As stated by reports, the deployed force includes Pakistan Air Force fighter jets along with supporting aircraft, aimed at enhancing coordination and improving operational readiness between the two armed forces.
The ministry noted that the deployment is intended to strengthen joint defense capabilities and contribute to broader regional and international stability, according to a post shared on the social media platform X.
As stated by reports, the deployed force includes Pakistan Air Force fighter jets along with supporting aircraft, aimed at enhancing coordination and improving operational readiness between the two armed forces.
The ministry noted that the deployment is intended to strengthen joint defense capabilities and contribute to broader regional and international stability, according to a post shared on the social media platform X.
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