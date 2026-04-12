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Ashghal Announces Six-Week Closure At Al Badi Interchange

Ashghal Announces Six-Week Closure At Al Badi Interchange


2026-04-12 04:07:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced a temporary road closure at Al Badi Interchange in all directions for a period of six weeks, starting from Sunday, April 12, 2026, until 10am on Friday, May 29, 2026.

In a post on its social media, Ashghal added that the closure is part of ongoing maintenance and repair works on the sewage pipeline.

During the closure period, Ashghal has urged road users to adhere to speed limits, follow traffic signs, and use the available lanes and nearby alternative routes to reach their destinations, as indicated on the map.

The authority emphasised the importance of caution while driving in the affected area to ensure the safety of all road users and facilitate smooth traffic flow throughout the duration of the works.

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The Peninsula

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