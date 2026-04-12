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Senior CDU Lawmaker Says Trump Shifting Iran Blame Onto NATO, Europe
(MENAFN) A senior German lawmaker has leveled sharp accusations against US President Donald Trump, charging that Washington is using pressure on European allies to deploy military forces to the Strait of Hormuz as a political cover strategy rather than a genuine security initiative.
Norbert Roettgen, deputy group leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary bloc and a leading foreign policy voice within Chancellor Friedrich Merz's party, acknowledged that Iran has effectively seized control of one of the world's most critical maritime corridors — yet argued that the Trump administration has conspicuously failed to mount any meaningful counter-strategy.
"I think his pressure is about shifting the blame to NATO and the Europeans," Roettgen told public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday night.
He warned that the White House appears to be laying the groundwork to pin any future failure on its transatlantic partners.
"If things go wrong -- and right now it doesn't look good -- then Trump will say the Europeans failed, that NATO is worthless, and that 'we've helped you for decades, but you're not doing the same.'"
Beyond blame deflection, Roettgen contended that Trump's push for European military involvement serves a second, equally calculated purpose — lending international credibility to US airstrikes and military operations targeting Iran.
"The second thing he's looking for, in my view, is allies to bolster the legitimacy of his entire endeavor," he said. "Because so far, it's been the US alone bearing the brunt of everything that's gone wrong, and they stand alone."
Trump Escalates Pressure on NATO Allies
Trump has dramatically sharpened his rhetoric against NATO and European governments in recent weeks, openly accusing them of abandoning the United States and Israel amid the ongoing military confrontation with Iran.
Sources familiar with the matter say Trump delivered a stark ultimatum during a private meeting Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, demanding that European nations provide firm commitments — potentially including warships or comparable military assets — within days, specifically to reinforce security along the Strait of Hormuz.
Hours later, Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances publicly, writing: "NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again."
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt amplified the president's frustration, asserting that the alliance had fallen short at a critical moment.
"It's quite sad that NATO turned its back on the American people over the course of the last six weeks," she said, "when it's the American people who have been funding their defense."
Leavitt added that Trump believes NATO "was tested, and they failed" during the conflict.
Merz Urges Alliance Cohesion After Trump Call
Chancellor Friedrich Merz sought to ease transatlantic tensions Thursday, stating that Germany would place no restrictions on US access to its military installations on German soil, while cautioning that disagreements stemming from the US-Israel campaign against Iran must not be allowed to fracture NATO cohesion.
Merz confirmed that the deepening rift within the alliance was addressed directly during a recent phone conversation with Trump, reaffirming Germany's position that there remains "no substitute" for NATO as the foundational pillar of European security.
Norbert Roettgen, deputy group leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary bloc and a leading foreign policy voice within Chancellor Friedrich Merz's party, acknowledged that Iran has effectively seized control of one of the world's most critical maritime corridors — yet argued that the Trump administration has conspicuously failed to mount any meaningful counter-strategy.
"I think his pressure is about shifting the blame to NATO and the Europeans," Roettgen told public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday night.
He warned that the White House appears to be laying the groundwork to pin any future failure on its transatlantic partners.
"If things go wrong -- and right now it doesn't look good -- then Trump will say the Europeans failed, that NATO is worthless, and that 'we've helped you for decades, but you're not doing the same.'"
Beyond blame deflection, Roettgen contended that Trump's push for European military involvement serves a second, equally calculated purpose — lending international credibility to US airstrikes and military operations targeting Iran.
"The second thing he's looking for, in my view, is allies to bolster the legitimacy of his entire endeavor," he said. "Because so far, it's been the US alone bearing the brunt of everything that's gone wrong, and they stand alone."
Trump Escalates Pressure on NATO Allies
Trump has dramatically sharpened his rhetoric against NATO and European governments in recent weeks, openly accusing them of abandoning the United States and Israel amid the ongoing military confrontation with Iran.
Sources familiar with the matter say Trump delivered a stark ultimatum during a private meeting Wednesday with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, demanding that European nations provide firm commitments — potentially including warships or comparable military assets — within days, specifically to reinforce security along the Strait of Hormuz.
Hours later, Trump took to Truth Social to air his grievances publicly, writing: "NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again."
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt amplified the president's frustration, asserting that the alliance had fallen short at a critical moment.
"It's quite sad that NATO turned its back on the American people over the course of the last six weeks," she said, "when it's the American people who have been funding their defense."
Leavitt added that Trump believes NATO "was tested, and they failed" during the conflict.
Merz Urges Alliance Cohesion After Trump Call
Chancellor Friedrich Merz sought to ease transatlantic tensions Thursday, stating that Germany would place no restrictions on US access to its military installations on German soil, while cautioning that disagreements stemming from the US-Israel campaign against Iran must not be allowed to fracture NATO cohesion.
Merz confirmed that the deepening rift within the alliance was addressed directly during a recent phone conversation with Trump, reaffirming Germany's position that there remains "no substitute" for NATO as the foundational pillar of European security.
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