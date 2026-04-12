Liabify: Qatar-Born Payroll Fintech Scales Across The GCC

The company is turning payroll into a platform for financial empowerment across the Gulf region, providing responsible, flexible and technology-driven access to wages and everyday financial tools.

Liabify, a fintech redefining how financial services are embedded into payroll and HR systems, was conceived in Qatar by long-term residents and serial entrepreneurs Dr. Allan Villegas (CEO & Co-Founder), Michael Javier (COO & Co-Founder), and Abdul Rashid (CTO & Co- Founder).

The company's mission is to make financial wellbeing a standard workplace benefit across the GCC and beyond by providing middle-income workers with simple, responsible, and technology-driven access to earned income and salary-linked financial tools.

The company was formally registered around the time of Web Summit Qatar 2025, marking the transition of Liabify from concept to execution. Shortly after its incorporation, Liabify was accepted into Qatar's Digital Incubation Center (DIC), where the founding team began developing the first iterations of its product, embedding regulated financial services directly into payroll and HR management systems.





Rashid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mawarid Finance, and Allan Villegas, CEO of Liabify, at the signing ceremony during the Mawarid FinTech & Innovation Summit at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai.

center incubated at Qatar Science and Technology Park (QSTP), further strengthening its commitment to Qatar as a hub for fintech innovation, product development, and regional experimentation. The company is currently working toward its pathway within Qatar's regulatory framework, positioning itself for future regulated operations in the local market.

From its office in Qatar, Liabify has now taken a significant step in its regional expansion by signing a strategic partnership with Mawarid Finance, a leading Sharia-compliant financial institution in the United Arab Emirates regulated by its Central Bank.

The partnership introduces LiaPay, an AI-powered prepaid Platinum Card combined with Earned Wage Access (EWA) and a broader digital financial ecosystem designed for middle-income workers in the UAE.

Through this collaboration, Liabify provides the technology layer enabling salary-linked financial services, while Mawarid Finance ensures that the offering operates within a trusted, regulated, and Sharia-compliant framework.

The solution allows employees to access their earned wages before payday, manage remittances, make instant payments, and use every day financial tools through a single digital platform. All aimed at improving cash-flow stability and long-term financial wellness.

Rashid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mawarid Finance, highlighted that the collaboration reflects the company's commitment to delivering accessible and innovative financial solutions that empower customers with flexibility and security.

Dr. Allan Villegas, CEO of Liabify, emphasized Qatar's pivotal role in the company's journey:

“Liabify is a product of Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem. This is where the idea was shaped, incubated, and built. From DIC to QSTP, Qatar has been our product development sandbox, allowing us to build responsibly before scaling across the GCC. Now it is just a matter of time before we receive regulatory approval to operate in our home market.”

Liabify's growth trajectory was also evident earlier this year at Web Summit Qatar, where, a year after the idea began, the company highlighted its progress with an Alpha booth, demonstrating a clear pathway from a locally incubated concept to a scalable regional fintech platform.

As Liabify expands into the UAE and prepares further GCC market entries, the company continues to highlight Qatar as the place where its vision was born, its technology developed, and its regional ambitions first took

shape, reinforcing the country's role as a launchpad for innovation with global relevance.

For more information or to get in touch with the Liabify team, please contact [email protected] or visit