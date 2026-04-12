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No One Had Expectation Of Reaching Agreement With US In One Session: Iran Foreign Ministry


2026-04-12 04:01:58
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran's foreign ministry has said no one had held any expectation that talks with the United States could have reached an agreement within one session, AFP reports.

“Naturally, from the beginning we should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session. No one had such an expectation,” ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

He said Tehran was“confident that contacts between us and Pakistan, as well as our other friends in the region, will continue”.

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Gulf Times

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