No One Had Expectation Of Reaching Agreement With US In One Session: Iran Foreign Ministry
“Naturally, from the beginning we should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session. No one had such an expectation,” ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.
He said Tehran was“confident that contacts between us and Pakistan, as well as our other friends in the region, will continue”.
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