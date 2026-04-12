Land Transport Activity Surges 7.5% With Over 3,000 Transactions In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Demonstrating sustained momentum, Qatar's land transport sector achieved a strong and positive performance in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 with continued growth across key services and regulatory activities.

In a post on its X platform yesterday, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has reported a total of 3,049 land transport transactions completed by the Land Transport Affairs during the first quarter of this year, reflecting steady activity across licensing, planning, and public transport services.

This shows a rise of 7.5 percent when compared to the first quarter of last year which witnessed 2,835 land transport transactions.

According to newly released figures, land transport licensing accounted for the largest share, with 1,004 transactions, underscoring continued demand for regulatory approvals and permits in the sector. Meanwhile, land transport planning transactions reached 821, highlighting ongoing infrastructure development and urban mobility planning efforts.

Road-related services made up 675 transactions, covering areas such as safety measures and defect detection, while public transport affairs recorded 549 transactions, including bus services and stop relocations.

The Ministry attributed the volume of activity to a broad portfolio of services aimed at improving mobility and safety across the country. These include railway safety oversight, road defect monitoring, building permit requests, and traffic impact studies. Additional services cover directional signage, bus operations, and approvals for land transport network planning.

It also noted continued support for private-sector transport activities, including preliminary approvals for limousine and car rental businesses, as well as wider land transport operations.

The figures reflect Qatar's ongoing efforts to enhance transportation infrastructure and streamline services, aligning with national development goals and increasing demand for efficient mobility solutions.

Qatar's land transport sector showed remarkable growth from February 28 to March 28 with MoT executing 529 transactions.

The Ministry's Land Transport Affairs continues providing its services with highest quality to meet beneficiaries' expectations and ensure business continuity and sustainability.

Over the past decade, Qatar has invested significantly in its transport infrastructure. The country has continued its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.