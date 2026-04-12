Saudi Confirms Recovery Of Energy Facilities, East-West Pipeline Restored After Attacks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The Ministry of Energy in Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday the successful operational and technical efforts in restoring full pumping capacity through the East-West pipeline, amounting to about 7 million barrels per day, and restoring the affected quantities of Manifa oil field production, amounting to about 300,000 barrels per day, within a short period of time.

In a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry said in addition to the statement issued on April 9 regarding the impact of some energy system facilities in the country as a result of the attacks, including the loss of about 700,000 barrels per day of pumping capacity through the East-West pipeline, the reduction in the production of the Manifa field by about 300,000 barrels per day, and the impact of the production of the Khurais field by about 300,000 barrels per day, the ministry announced the success of operational efforts and the recovery of the affected quantities.

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It added that with regard to the Khurais field, work is still underway to restore full production capacity, which will be announced upon completion.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy pointed out that this rapid recovery reflects the high operational flexibility and efficiency of crisis management enjoyed by Saudi Aramco and the country's energy system, which enhances the reliability and continuity of supplies to local and global markets, and supports the global economy.