Afghan, Uzbek Business Delegations Seek Stronger Trade Ties, Investment

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan and Uzbek business delegations have emphasised expanding economic cooperation, increasing exports and addressing traders' challenges, particularly in visa issuance and transit issues.

A joint meeting between the two sides was held in Kabul, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said in a statement.

It said the Uzbek delegation included Andijan Governor Shukhrat Abdurakhmanov, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Director Davron Vakhabov and around 60 traders and investors.

The Andijan governor outlined Uzbekistan's economic capacities, including the production of cargo and transport vehicles, textiles, agricultural products, poultry, pharmaceuticals, food products, cement and other construction materials.

He also expressed his country's readiness to increase exports to Afghanistan and expand joint investments.

For his part, ACCI deputy director Arian Zia Azimi emphasised the continuation of such meetings and the development of trade and joint investment ties.

The statement said traders from both sides raised challenges in trade, transit, and investment, particularly visa-related issues for Afghan traders, and called on both governments to address them.

It added that both sides pledged to work together to resolve the issues and strengthen economic cooperation.

kk/sa