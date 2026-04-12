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Today's markets analysis on behalf of Abdelaziz Albogdady Market Research & Fintech Strategy Manager at FXEM
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Oil prices edged higher on Friday, supported by persistent supply concerns, even as markets remained on track for a weekly decline following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire in the Middle East. While the de-escalation initially eased geopolitical risk premiums, underlying disruptions continue to anchor prices.
Reports indicating that Saudi production capacity was impacted during the last leg of the recent tensions have reinforced concerns over near-term supply tightness and added a tangible constraint to a market already grappling with restricted flows.
At the same time, the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, constraining global oil shipments. Although diplomatic efforts are ongoing, the timeline for a full reopening remains uncertain, limiting visibility on the normalization of export flows from the region.
Looking ahead, oil markets are expected to remain highly reactive to geopolitical developments, particularly around diplomatic progress and the pace of infrastructure recovery in affected areas. Even in the event of a diplomatic breakthrough, the return of disrupted supply is likely to be gradual, potentially leaving oil prices elevated.
Reports indicating that Saudi production capacity was impacted during the last leg of the recent tensions have reinforced concerns over near-term supply tightness and added a tangible constraint to a market already grappling with restricted flows.
At the same time, the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, constraining global oil shipments. Although diplomatic efforts are ongoing, the timeline for a full reopening remains uncertain, limiting visibility on the normalization of export flows from the region.
Looking ahead, oil markets are expected to remain highly reactive to geopolitical developments, particularly around diplomatic progress and the pace of infrastructure recovery in affected areas. Even in the event of a diplomatic breakthrough, the return of disrupted supply is likely to be gradual, potentially leaving oil prices elevated.
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