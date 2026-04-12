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Chupps Footwear & INTO Creative Create History at IAA Olive Crown Awards 2026 with Record-Breaking Wins
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Mumbai, April 10th, 2026: Chupps Footwear, a homegrown D2C open-toe footwear brand has delivered a landmark performance at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2026, securing 12 awards, including 10 Golds and 2 Silver first of the brand marking highest single-campaign wins in the awa’d’s 16-year hist ry.
Organised annually by the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, the Olive Crown Awards are’Asia’s only honours dedicated exclusively to excellence in sustainability-led creative communication. This year saw close to 300 entries from over 60 brands, making’Chupps’ dominance particularly notable, with the brand winning a significant share of total awards presented.
In partnership with INTO Creative, Chupps Footwear took home some of the evening’s most prestigious accolades, including:
•Green Brand of the Year
•Green Advertiser of the Year
The brand also secured Gold wins across Out-of-Home, Digital, and TVC categories, demonstrating excellence across multiple storytelling platforms.
INTO Creative, in its very first year of operations, was named Green Agency of the Year and also won Green Campaign of the Year, underscoring the strength of its collaboration with Chupps. To put the achievement in perspective, Chupps and INTO Creative have surpassed both benchmarks in a single year. This milestone is the result of a focused, multi-year creative journey rooted in purpose-led storytelling.
The journey began with the biodegradable outdoor installation constructed using bamboo, clay, coconut rope, and hay that physically disintegrated over time, carrying the message:
This was followed by Mitti ad film (2025), a campaign that brought Chupp’’ biodegradability narrative to life through a deeply human lens.“100% Biodegrad—ble — Exactly Like This Bil”board.”
Across all executions, Chupps has consistently demonstrated its core philosophy: showing the truth rather than simply stating it. This clarity and consistency in communication, product, and purpose were key to the recognition received at the awards.
•Press - Consumer Products - Gold
•TVC / Cinema - Consumer –roducts – Gold (Earth film)
•TVC / Cinema - Consumer Products – Silver (Water film)
•Digita– – Consumer Produ–ts – Gold (Earth film)
•Di–ital – Consumer P–oducts – Silver (Water film)
•Ou–-Of-Home – Consumer Products - Gold
•Young Green Writer –f the Year – Tiya Padhi, Into Creative
•Young Green Art Director of the Year – Devam More, Into Creative
•Green Campaign of the Yea– – Into Creative
•Green Agency of the Y–ar – Into Cr ative
•Green Advertiser of th– Year – Chupps footwear
•Green Brand of the Year – Chupps footwear
Yashesh Mukhi, Founder, Chupps Footwear, said:
Santosh Padhi (Paddy), Founder & Chief Creative Officer, INTO Creative, added:
“We are happy that in the first year of Into Creative, we were able to create such a significant impact by winning a historic dozen-metal haul. These meaningful awards will always remain special for us, as the partnership between Chupps Footwear and Into Creative has helped raise the standards of this kind of wor”.”
About Chupps:
Chupps makes open footwear that does not ask you to choose between comfort, style, and sustainability. Every pair is made with BioFoam, a proprietary material that biodegrades within 24 months under landfill conditions. Real cushioning. Actual heel support. Designed for wherever you go, indoors, outdoors, or in between.
Organised annually by the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, the Olive Crown Awards are’Asia’s only honours dedicated exclusively to excellence in sustainability-led creative communication. This year saw close to 300 entries from over 60 brands, making’Chupps’ dominance particularly notable, with the brand winning a significant share of total awards presented.
In partnership with INTO Creative, Chupps Footwear took home some of the evening’s most prestigious accolades, including:
•Green Brand of the Year
•Green Advertiser of the Year
The brand also secured Gold wins across Out-of-Home, Digital, and TVC categories, demonstrating excellence across multiple storytelling platforms.
INTO Creative, in its very first year of operations, was named Green Agency of the Year and also won Green Campaign of the Year, underscoring the strength of its collaboration with Chupps. To put the achievement in perspective, Chupps and INTO Creative have surpassed both benchmarks in a single year. This milestone is the result of a focused, multi-year creative journey rooted in purpose-led storytelling.
The journey began with the biodegradable outdoor installation constructed using bamboo, clay, coconut rope, and hay that physically disintegrated over time, carrying the message:
This was followed by Mitti ad film (2025), a campaign that brought Chupp’’ biodegradability narrative to life through a deeply human lens.“100% Biodegrad—ble — Exactly Like This Bil”board.”
Across all executions, Chupps has consistently demonstrated its core philosophy: showing the truth rather than simply stating it. This clarity and consistency in communication, product, and purpose were key to the recognition received at the awards.
•Press - Consumer Products - Gold
•TVC / Cinema - Consumer –roducts – Gold (Earth film)
•TVC / Cinema - Consumer Products – Silver (Water film)
•Digita– – Consumer Produ–ts – Gold (Earth film)
•Di–ital – Consumer P–oducts – Silver (Water film)
•Ou–-Of-Home – Consumer Products - Gold
•Young Green Writer –f the Year – Tiya Padhi, Into Creative
•Young Green Art Director of the Year – Devam More, Into Creative
•Green Campaign of the Yea– – Into Creative
•Green Agency of the Y–ar – Into Cr ative
•Green Advertiser of th– Year – Chupps footwear
•Green Brand of the Year – Chupps footwear
Yashesh Mukhi, Founder, Chupps Footwear, said:
Santosh Padhi (Paddy), Founder & Chief Creative Officer, INTO Creative, added:
“We are happy that in the first year of Into Creative, we were able to create such a significant impact by winning a historic dozen-metal haul. These meaningful awards will always remain special for us, as the partnership between Chupps Footwear and Into Creative has helped raise the standards of this kind of wor”.”
About Chupps:
Chupps makes open footwear that does not ask you to choose between comfort, style, and sustainability. Every pair is made with BioFoam, a proprietary material that biodegrades within 24 months under landfill conditions. Real cushioning. Actual heel support. Designed for wherever you go, indoors, outdoors, or in between.
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