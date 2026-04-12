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RITES wins EPC World Award for Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Gurugram, April 11, 2026: RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering firm, has been honoured at the EPC World Awards for its contribution to urban infrastructure. The award recognises RITES’ role as General Consultant in the execution of the Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II project, which connects Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, strengthening regional connectivity and urban transport infrastructure.
Spanning 28.26 km, the metro corridor is a significant addition to the region’s public transport network, aimed at improving ease of commute and promoting sustainable urban mobility. The project is expected to ease congestion and support a shift towards efficient, mass transit systems.
As part of its role, RITES contributed to ensuring high standards in engineering design, project management, and safety across the project lifecycle. The project also incorporated modern systems and operational frameworks to enhance efficiency and commuter experience.
This recognition highlights RITES’ continued focus on delivering complex infrastructure projects and its growing contribution to urban transformation agenda.
About RITES Limited:
RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.
Spanning 28.26 km, the metro corridor is a significant addition to the region’s public transport network, aimed at improving ease of commute and promoting sustainable urban mobility. The project is expected to ease congestion and support a shift towards efficient, mass transit systems.
As part of its role, RITES contributed to ensuring high standards in engineering design, project management, and safety across the project lifecycle. The project also incorporated modern systems and operational frameworks to enhance efficiency and commuter experience.
This recognition highlights RITES’ continued focus on delivering complex infrastructure projects and its growing contribution to urban transformation agenda.
About RITES Limited:
RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.
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