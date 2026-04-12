Shamna Kasim Discloses The Reason For Naming Her Daughter Dua Jameela

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known as Poorna to her fans in the Tamil film industry, on Sunday disclosed the reason behind choosing to name her baby girl 'Dua Jameela'.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post, Shamna wrote, "Introducing our little angel, Dua Jameela. So many have asked me why“Jameela”? It was my grandmother's name - a piece of my heart I lost far too soon. Her love, her warmth, her memories have stayed with me every single day. I always told myself that if I were ever blessed with a baby girl, I would give her that same beautiful name... so a part of her could live on again."

The actress, who has made a name for herself in both Tamil and Malayalam cinema, went on to say, " Today, that promise has come true. Holding my daughter in my arms feels like a piece of my grandmother has come back to me in the most beautiful way. Celebrating her 28th day with her noolekette ceremony - a moment filled with love, blessings, and family."

She also wrote about how her elder son was proud of his younger sibling.

"And just like that, Hamdan has become a proud big brother - our hearts have grown in ways we never imagined to the world, my sweet Dua Jameela... you are loved beyond words, beyond time, beyon d everything. Masha Allah," she wrote.

It may be recalled that in March this year, Shamna had announced that her husband Shanid Asif Ali and she had been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the happy news, the actress wrote, "Today, Allah has blessed my life with another precious gift. Early this morning at 4:25 AM, close to the time of Fajr, we were blessed with a baby girl. Immediately after her birth, the Adhan and Iqamah were recited in her ears. We have named our beloved daughter 'Dua Jameela.'"

The actress further went on to state, "May Allah grant her a long life, good health, and strong Iman, and make her grow into a righteous and noble person she be a great blessing for our entire family. #babygirl #newbornphotography #alhamdulillah."

Dua Jameela is the second child of the couple, who already have a son called Hamdan Asif Ali.

Shamna Kasim, who has done extensive work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema, is best known for her performances in 'Muniyandi Vilangiyal Moondramandu', 'Drohi', 'Jannal Oram', 'Savarakathi' and 'Dasara'.