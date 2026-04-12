Want BJP To Form Govt In Bengal: People At PM Modi's Siliguri Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Siliguri, April 12 (IANS) A large crowd gathered at the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public gathering in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Sunday, eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The attendees expressed their happiness and enthusiasm about meeting him. Chants of "Modi, Modi" and "BJP Zindabad" echoed throughout the crowd, which was holding the Tricolour, BJP flags, and portraits of PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi is set to address a massive 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Siliguri, marking a key moment in the ongoing election campaign ahead of the upcoming two-phase Assembly polls later this month.

The event forms part of an extensive outreach programme by the BJP, which is aiming to strengthen its presence in the region.

An artist who crafted a replica of Shri Kedarnath Dham as a gift for PM Modi over two years, specifically for his Bengal visit, also voiced excitement about meeting him.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I had been making this replica for the last two years, slowly and step by step. I thought that when PM Modi comes to Bengal, I would meet him and gift it to him."

"We are here to meet him and have his darshan. It feels good that he is coming to address us today. He needs to visit this place and see the condition here. We want PM Modi to come to power in Bengal," another attendee said.

Wearing the BJP cap and holding the party flag, a supporter said, "We are very happy. We have come to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am hoping to meet him."

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister had addressed three mega campaign rallies across different districts of West Bengal on the same day. Following these engagements, he participated in a grand roadshow at Bagdogra near Siliguri in the Darjeeling district on Saturday evening.

As the Prime Minister's convoy moved through the roads, thousands of people lined the streets, enthusiastically chanting slogans such as "Modi-Modi" and "Jai Shree Ram". The atmosphere was charged with excitement as supporters gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the leader.

Initially, PM Modi was seen seated in the front of his vehicle beside the driver, waving to the crowd. Later, he leaned out of the vehicle window, greeting supporters while holding a replica of the BJP's election symbol, the lotus. His direct interaction further energised the crowd, with chants growing louder and more spirited.