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UK Strikes Deal with Cambridge Aerospace for Skyhammer Missiles
(MENAFN) The British government has inked a multi-million-pound contract with homegrown defense start-up Cambridge Aerospace to supply cutting-edge drone interception systems to the UK Armed Forces and allied Gulf partners, Defense Secretary John Healey announced Friday.
Delivering the news before delegates at the London Defense Conference, Healey confirmed that Cambridge Aerospace would provide new interceptor missiles and launchers specifically engineered to counter "Iranian Shahed-style attack drones" — a direct response to one of the most pressing aerial threats facing British and regional forces today.
The Defense Ministry confirmed in a separate statement that, subject to contract, a substantial first tranche of missiles and launchers would be delivered as early as May, with additional munitions and associated launch systems to follow within the first six months of the agreement.
At the heart of the deal is Cambridge Aerospace's flagship missile system, designated "Skyhammer" — a weapon boasting a strike range of 30 kilometers (18.7 miles) and a maximum speed of 700km/h, purpose-built for rapid, cost-effective aerial threat neutralization.
The Defense Ministry drew a direct line between battlefield lessons and procurement strategy, stating: "This innovation demonstrates how the UK defense industry can deliver at pace -- learning lessons from the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East to deliver cost-effective air defense solutions for the UK and its partners."
Healey championed the deal as a textbook example of Britain's defense industrial ambition bearing fruit at speed, saying: "Our government's backing for Cambridge Aerospace is a prime case of a veteran-founded UK defense start-up scaling at pace to deliver new interceptor missiles within weeks for our Armed Forces and Gulf partners, and good jobs and security here in the UK."
The contract is structured to encompass full system integration, ongoing technical support, and comprehensive end-user training — ensuring operational readiness from the moment of delivery.
Delivering the news before delegates at the London Defense Conference, Healey confirmed that Cambridge Aerospace would provide new interceptor missiles and launchers specifically engineered to counter "Iranian Shahed-style attack drones" — a direct response to one of the most pressing aerial threats facing British and regional forces today.
The Defense Ministry confirmed in a separate statement that, subject to contract, a substantial first tranche of missiles and launchers would be delivered as early as May, with additional munitions and associated launch systems to follow within the first six months of the agreement.
At the heart of the deal is Cambridge Aerospace's flagship missile system, designated "Skyhammer" — a weapon boasting a strike range of 30 kilometers (18.7 miles) and a maximum speed of 700km/h, purpose-built for rapid, cost-effective aerial threat neutralization.
The Defense Ministry drew a direct line between battlefield lessons and procurement strategy, stating: "This innovation demonstrates how the UK defense industry can deliver at pace -- learning lessons from the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East to deliver cost-effective air defense solutions for the UK and its partners."
Healey championed the deal as a textbook example of Britain's defense industrial ambition bearing fruit at speed, saying: "Our government's backing for Cambridge Aerospace is a prime case of a veteran-founded UK defense start-up scaling at pace to deliver new interceptor missiles within weeks for our Armed Forces and Gulf partners, and good jobs and security here in the UK."
The contract is structured to encompass full system integration, ongoing technical support, and comprehensive end-user training — ensuring operational readiness from the moment of delivery.
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