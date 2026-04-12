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Hanwha Aerospace Secures Follow-On K9 Howitzer Contract with Finland
(MENAFN- hanwha) Apr 10, 2026 – Hanwha Aerospace has signed a follow-on contract with the Finnish Ministry of Defence for the additional supply of K9 Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPH), valued at approximately EUR 546 million.
The signing ceremony took place at the House of the Estates in Helsinki, attended by Jae-il Son, President & CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, Joshua Ahn, Head of MRO Business Group of Hanwha Aerospace, and Olli Ruutu, Director General of Resource Policy and Director of National Armaments at the Finnish Ministry of Defence.
Finland first procured the K9 in March 2017, placing an initial order for 48 units with Hanwha Aerospace. The country has since placed multiple follow-on orders.With this latest contract, Finland becomes the third NATO member to operate more than 200 K9 units, joining Türkiye and Poland.
Under this contract, the 112 K9 units along with associated spare parts are scheduled for delivery to the Finnish Army from 2028 onwards. As Finland’s Army has operated the K9 as its primary artillery platform for several years, the newly delivered units can be readily integrated into the existing force structure. With maintenance networks and crew training systems already in place, Finland achieves a seamless expansion of operational capacity without requiring new infrastructure or extended transition periods.
The K9 is a 155mm/52-calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of delivering consistent, accurate, and rapid effects at ranges of more than 40 kilometres. As the global market leader in self-propelled howitzers, the K9 is the most widely operated platform in its class, with units delivered to ten countries across four continents, including six NATO member states: Türkiye, Poland, Norway, Finland, Estonia, and Romania.
The K9’s robust mechanical design has also proven well suited to the extreme conditions of Northern Europe, where Finland has operated the platform across demanding environments over an extended period. Years of operational experience have reinforced Finland’s confidence in the syst’m’s performance and reliability.
As a NATO member actively strengthening its artillery capabilities, Finland’s repeated selection of Hanwha Aerospace as its strategic partner demonstrates the practical trust the company has earned among NATO allies.
Finland’s continued procurement also reflects a broader trend of deepening defence cooperation between Hanwha Aerospace and Northern European nations, extending beyond equipment supply to long-term support, maintenance cooperation, and capability development.
Jae-il Son, President & CEO of Hanwha Aerospace said, "Finland, as a NATO ally, has once again chosen Hanwha Aerospace — a decision that demonstrates we are a trusted partner in strengthening Europe's defence capabilities," He added, "We will continue to strengthen our partnerships with NATO allies, including across the Nordic regio”.”
About Hanwha Aerospace
Hanwha Aerospace is a leading provider of advanced defence, aerospace, and industrial solutions with a global footprint across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Its portfolio covers land, sea, air, and space domains, including artillery systems, armored vehicles, precision-guided munitions, aircraft engines, satellites, and space launch technologies. As a core affiliate of Hanwha Group, Hanwha Aerospace is dedicated to strengthening global partnerships through localization, co-production, and technology transfer.
The signing ceremony took place at the House of the Estates in Helsinki, attended by Jae-il Son, President & CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, Joshua Ahn, Head of MRO Business Group of Hanwha Aerospace, and Olli Ruutu, Director General of Resource Policy and Director of National Armaments at the Finnish Ministry of Defence.
Finland first procured the K9 in March 2017, placing an initial order for 48 units with Hanwha Aerospace. The country has since placed multiple follow-on orders.With this latest contract, Finland becomes the third NATO member to operate more than 200 K9 units, joining Türkiye and Poland.
Under this contract, the 112 K9 units along with associated spare parts are scheduled for delivery to the Finnish Army from 2028 onwards. As Finland’s Army has operated the K9 as its primary artillery platform for several years, the newly delivered units can be readily integrated into the existing force structure. With maintenance networks and crew training systems already in place, Finland achieves a seamless expansion of operational capacity without requiring new infrastructure or extended transition periods.
The K9 is a 155mm/52-calibre self-propelled howitzer capable of delivering consistent, accurate, and rapid effects at ranges of more than 40 kilometres. As the global market leader in self-propelled howitzers, the K9 is the most widely operated platform in its class, with units delivered to ten countries across four continents, including six NATO member states: Türkiye, Poland, Norway, Finland, Estonia, and Romania.
The K9’s robust mechanical design has also proven well suited to the extreme conditions of Northern Europe, where Finland has operated the platform across demanding environments over an extended period. Years of operational experience have reinforced Finland’s confidence in the syst’m’s performance and reliability.
As a NATO member actively strengthening its artillery capabilities, Finland’s repeated selection of Hanwha Aerospace as its strategic partner demonstrates the practical trust the company has earned among NATO allies.
Finland’s continued procurement also reflects a broader trend of deepening defence cooperation between Hanwha Aerospace and Northern European nations, extending beyond equipment supply to long-term support, maintenance cooperation, and capability development.
Jae-il Son, President & CEO of Hanwha Aerospace said, "Finland, as a NATO ally, has once again chosen Hanwha Aerospace — a decision that demonstrates we are a trusted partner in strengthening Europe's defence capabilities," He added, "We will continue to strengthen our partnerships with NATO allies, including across the Nordic regio”.”
About Hanwha Aerospace
Hanwha Aerospace is a leading provider of advanced defence, aerospace, and industrial solutions with a global footprint across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Its portfolio covers land, sea, air, and space domains, including artillery systems, armored vehicles, precision-guided munitions, aircraft engines, satellites, and space launch technologies. As a core affiliate of Hanwha Group, Hanwha Aerospace is dedicated to strengthening global partnerships through localization, co-production, and technology transfer.
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