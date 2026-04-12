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Joe & The Juice Opens at Hessah Hub in Hessa Al Mubarak District with Drive-Thru Service
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, X March 2026: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Light Food, a subsidiary of Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company (AAW), announced the opening of a new Joe & The Juice store at Hessah Hub in Hessa Al Mubarak District, further expanding the brand’s presence within one of Kuwait’s newest lifestyle destinations.
This opening marks a strategic step in Joe & The Juice’s continued growth across Kuwait, reinforcing its commitment to bringing its global lifestyle concept closer to modern residential hubs and evolving lifestyle destinations.
The new store features Joe & The Juice’s signature contemporary design, with indoor and outdoor seating suited for social gatherings, casual meetings, and everyday visits. Customers can enjoy a wide selection of fresh juices, shakes, sandwiches, and coffee in a high-energy, design-led environment. Located in Hessah Hub, the branch is positioned to serve residents and visitors alike, offering a convenient, everyday experience within the district’s modern setting, with the addition of a drive-thru service for customers on the go.
The Hessah Hub location joins a growing network of Joe & The Juice stores across Kuwait, including Al Jahra Complex, Argania Complex in Shuwaikh, Argan Square in Salmiya, The Walk Mall in Ardiya, Al Andalus Complex in Hawally, The Warehouse in South Sabahiya, Sahara Golf Resort next to the Hunting and Equestrian Club, GUST campus in West Mishref, Al Khiran Mall, Arraya Centre in Kuwait City, Kuwait International Airport Terminal 1 – Arrivals, Murouj near the Hunting and Equestrian Club, Vibes Complex in Abu Al Hasaniya, Bnaider Resort, 360 Mall, Mishref, and Al Shaheed Park.
This opening marks a strategic step in Joe & The Juice’s continued growth across Kuwait, reinforcing its commitment to bringing its global lifestyle concept closer to modern residential hubs and evolving lifestyle destinations.
The new store features Joe & The Juice’s signature contemporary design, with indoor and outdoor seating suited for social gatherings, casual meetings, and everyday visits. Customers can enjoy a wide selection of fresh juices, shakes, sandwiches, and coffee in a high-energy, design-led environment. Located in Hessah Hub, the branch is positioned to serve residents and visitors alike, offering a convenient, everyday experience within the district’s modern setting, with the addition of a drive-thru service for customers on the go.
The Hessah Hub location joins a growing network of Joe & The Juice stores across Kuwait, including Al Jahra Complex, Argania Complex in Shuwaikh, Argan Square in Salmiya, The Walk Mall in Ardiya, Al Andalus Complex in Hawally, The Warehouse in South Sabahiya, Sahara Golf Resort next to the Hunting and Equestrian Club, GUST campus in West Mishref, Al Khiran Mall, Arraya Centre in Kuwait City, Kuwait International Airport Terminal 1 – Arrivals, Murouj near the Hunting and Equestrian Club, Vibes Complex in Abu Al Hasaniya, Bnaider Resort, 360 Mall, Mishref, and Al Shaheed Park.
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