403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Autism Center Leads Dialogue on Lifelong Autism Care Through ‘Autism in Practi’e’
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Kolkata, 12 April 2026: India Autism Center (IAC), a leading not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting individuals with autism and related developmental conditions, commemorated World Autism Awareness Month through“b> “Autism in Practi”e” in association with the Society of Pediatric Neurology Bengal, thoughtfully curated series of parent-focused knowledge sessions. Aligned with its vision of building Samaaves’, India’s largest lifelong residential care ecosystem for neurodiverse individuals, the initiative ref’ected IAC’s commitment to creating an inclusive, informed, and supportive community ecosystem. The sessions brought together leading multidisciplinary specialists as panellists, including Dr. Sudip Saha, Dr. Arijit Chattopadhyay, Dr. Jashodhara Chaudhuri, Dr. Mousumi Mukherjee, Dr. Abir Mukherjee, Dr. Nandita Chattopadhyay, Dr. Kaushambi Basu, Dr. Pradip Paria, Dr. MD Sahidul Arefin, and Dr. Siddhartha Nandi. The programme commenced with a keynote address by Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan, Director and CEO, India Autism Center, setting the tone for meaningful dialogue and awareness. This was followed by a focused session on Occupational Therapy led by Dr. Manish Samnani, Clinical Director at SOCH and President of Haryana Chapter of AIOTA, who shared actionable strategies aimed at enhancing functional independence among individuals on the autism spectrum.
The event featured multiple expert-led sessions, of“which “Medici”es and Beyond” moderated by Dr. Rudrajit Sinha brought together, multispecialty clinicians, therapists, and domain experts. The discussion explored integrated approaches to autism care, highlighting the importance of balancing medical, behavioural, and therapeutic interventions, while underscoring the need for collaborative, multidisciplinary care models tailored to individual needs. It also extended beyond autism care to touch upon evolving intervention methods and the growing landscape of paediatric neurology, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, specialised care, and continuous advancements in treatment approaches.
The latter half of the event featured other sessions on nutrition in children on the spectrum led by Prof. Dr. Kalpana Dutta, focusing on dietary considerations, feeding challenges, and the role of nutrition in overall development of children on the spectrum. A fireside chat with parent advocates, Ms. Nilanjana Rambothu and Ms. Sumitra Paul Bakshi highlighted lived experiences and milestones in one's parenting journey, followed by a session by Ms. Ranjana Chakraborty on behavioural modification strategies for Pre-teens and Teens, on the spectrum, addressing emotional regulation, social skills, and practical interventions, and concluding with closing remarks by Dr. Jashodhara Chaudhuri and Sakhi Singhi.
Speaking on the event, Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan, Director and CEO, India Autism Center, shared,
“Autism in Practi’e’ reflects our commitment to empowering families with the right knowledge, tools, and insights to make informed decisions. At IAC, we believe that awareness must go together with practical guidance, and this initiative is a step towards bridging that gap for parents navigating complex care journeys. Equally important is our focus on addressing the long-term needs of autistic individuals beyond early intervention particularly around residential care. Through our upcoming residential ecosystem, Samaavesh we aim to create a safe, structured, and inclusive environment that supports dignity, independence, and lifelong care, ensuring that individuals on the spectrum continue to thrive well into adulth”od.”
In his address, Dr. Manish Samnani, Clinical Director, SOCH and President of Haryana Chapter of AIOTA, said, "It was truly a meaningful experience to be part of India Autism Center. Engaging with parents, professionals, and individuals on the spectrum created a valuable space for shared learning and dialogue. While I had the opportunity to discuss practical, day-to-day behavioural management strategies for home settings, I also gained important insights from the lived experiences and perspectives shared during the session. Such collaborative initiatives are essential in strengthening our collective understanding and advancing more responsive, person-centric approaches to autism care."
Dr. Rudrajit Sinha, Consultant Advanced Laparoscopy & Gastroenter–logy – Apollo Clinic, D–rector – Good Gut Clinic & CCC Surgery, and Vice President, Special Olympics Bharat, shared "As a clinician and a parent to a 17-year-old on the spectrum, I believe autism awareness must extend beyond a single month into everyday understanding and inclusion. initiat‘ves like ‘Autism’in Practice’ bring together diverse medical expertise and lived experiences, enabling meaningful dialogue around current therapies and future directions. With early intervention, appropriate support, and greater societal acceptance, individuals on the spectrum can lead fulfilling lives and actively participate in the world around them."
The initiativ’ reflects IAC’s continued efforts to build awareness and support families through expert-led engagements that foster informed, compassionate, and long-term approaches to autism care. By offering practical insights on medication, evidence-based therapies, and planning for transitions into adolescence and adulthood, it reinforces a broader commitment to equip families with clarity and confidence to navigate lifelong care journeys.
About India Autism Center: IAC is a first-of-its-kind not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating a world-class ecosystem for individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. With a cross-curricular approach, IAC operates through its five core pillars: Clinical Services, Residential Care, Research, Training Academy, and Community Inclusion.
The event featured multiple expert-led sessions, of“which “Medici”es and Beyond” moderated by Dr. Rudrajit Sinha brought together, multispecialty clinicians, therapists, and domain experts. The discussion explored integrated approaches to autism care, highlighting the importance of balancing medical, behavioural, and therapeutic interventions, while underscoring the need for collaborative, multidisciplinary care models tailored to individual needs. It also extended beyond autism care to touch upon evolving intervention methods and the growing landscape of paediatric neurology, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, specialised care, and continuous advancements in treatment approaches.
The latter half of the event featured other sessions on nutrition in children on the spectrum led by Prof. Dr. Kalpana Dutta, focusing on dietary considerations, feeding challenges, and the role of nutrition in overall development of children on the spectrum. A fireside chat with parent advocates, Ms. Nilanjana Rambothu and Ms. Sumitra Paul Bakshi highlighted lived experiences and milestones in one's parenting journey, followed by a session by Ms. Ranjana Chakraborty on behavioural modification strategies for Pre-teens and Teens, on the spectrum, addressing emotional regulation, social skills, and practical interventions, and concluding with closing remarks by Dr. Jashodhara Chaudhuri and Sakhi Singhi.
Speaking on the event, Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan, Director and CEO, India Autism Center, shared,
“Autism in Practi’e’ reflects our commitment to empowering families with the right knowledge, tools, and insights to make informed decisions. At IAC, we believe that awareness must go together with practical guidance, and this initiative is a step towards bridging that gap for parents navigating complex care journeys. Equally important is our focus on addressing the long-term needs of autistic individuals beyond early intervention particularly around residential care. Through our upcoming residential ecosystem, Samaavesh we aim to create a safe, structured, and inclusive environment that supports dignity, independence, and lifelong care, ensuring that individuals on the spectrum continue to thrive well into adulth”od.”
In his address, Dr. Manish Samnani, Clinical Director, SOCH and President of Haryana Chapter of AIOTA, said, "It was truly a meaningful experience to be part of India Autism Center. Engaging with parents, professionals, and individuals on the spectrum created a valuable space for shared learning and dialogue. While I had the opportunity to discuss practical, day-to-day behavioural management strategies for home settings, I also gained important insights from the lived experiences and perspectives shared during the session. Such collaborative initiatives are essential in strengthening our collective understanding and advancing more responsive, person-centric approaches to autism care."
Dr. Rudrajit Sinha, Consultant Advanced Laparoscopy & Gastroenter–logy – Apollo Clinic, D–rector – Good Gut Clinic & CCC Surgery, and Vice President, Special Olympics Bharat, shared "As a clinician and a parent to a 17-year-old on the spectrum, I believe autism awareness must extend beyond a single month into everyday understanding and inclusion. initiat‘ves like ‘Autism’in Practice’ bring together diverse medical expertise and lived experiences, enabling meaningful dialogue around current therapies and future directions. With early intervention, appropriate support, and greater societal acceptance, individuals on the spectrum can lead fulfilling lives and actively participate in the world around them."
The initiativ’ reflects IAC’s continued efforts to build awareness and support families through expert-led engagements that foster informed, compassionate, and long-term approaches to autism care. By offering practical insights on medication, evidence-based therapies, and planning for transitions into adolescence and adulthood, it reinforces a broader commitment to equip families with clarity and confidence to navigate lifelong care journeys.
About India Autism Center: IAC is a first-of-its-kind not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating a world-class ecosystem for individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. With a cross-curricular approach, IAC operates through its five core pillars: Clinical Services, Residential Care, Research, Training Academy, and Community Inclusion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment