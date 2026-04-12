57-Day Amarnath Yatra To Begin On July 3 Registration To Open From April 15

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 12 (IANS) The annual Amarnath Yatra will start this year on July 3 and will conclude after 57 days on August 28, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

Jammu, April 12 (IANS) The annual Amarnath Yatra will start this year on July 3 and will conclude after 57 days on August 28, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday.

The office of the Lt. Governor posted on X,“The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence this year on 3 July 2026 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan, 28 August 2026, spanning a total of 57 days. The Pratham Puja, to invoke the blessings of Lord Shiva, will be held on Jyeshtha Purnima, 29 June 2026.”

The L-G also said that the advance registration for the Yatra will begin on April 15 via both offline and online modes. This facility will be available at 554 branches of J&K Bank, PNB, SBI, and Yes Bank across the country.

The annual Amarnath Yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres in the South Kashmir Anantnag district of Kashmir Division is held each year, with thousands of Yatris coming to the cave shrine from different parts of the country and from abroad.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure, which devotees believe symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The ice stalagmite structure wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees approach the cave shrine either through the traditional Pahalgam route or through the Baltal route in the North Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The Pahalgam route to the cave shrine is a traditional, scenic, and involves a trek of 3-5 days covering 34 kms. It passes through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni.

The route features steep climbs, such as Pissu Top and Mahagunas Pass, requiring good physical fitness, with amenities like 'langars' (Free Community Kitchens) and tents available on the route.

The Baltal route is shorter, involving a trek of 14 km. Those using the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after performing the Yatra.

Helicopter services are also available for devotees from both routes through Pahalgam and Baltal.