Asha Bhosle's 20 Evergreen Songs That Still Rule Hearts

From soulful ghazals to peppy retro hits, Asha Bhosle's magical voice has defined generations of music lovers. With over 12,000 songs across decades, her evergreen classics like 'Dum Maro Dum' and 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' continue to mesmerize fans even today. Here's a nostalgic countdown of her Top 20 iconic songs! 0:00 - Asha Bhosle's Timeless Hits 0:20 - Top 20 Hits 1:54 - Top 10 Hits

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