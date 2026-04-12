Orphan Sponsorship Endowment Sets Sustainable Model For Long-Term Care

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the supervision of the General Directorate of Endowments, the“Orphan Sponsorship Endowment” (Waqf) has emerged as a leading contemporary model that reinforces a sustainable approach to caring for orphans by transforming short-term assistance into a long-term, evolving system of support.

The initiative reflects the essence of Islamic endowment principles, which focus on preserving and investing assets to generate continuous returns. These returns are then directed, in line with donors' conditions, to ensure ongoing benefits for beneficiaries, particularly orphans who require sustained care across educational, social, and living aspects.

Sheikh Mohammed Hamad Al Ghayathin, a preacher at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, explained that waqf in Islam is not viewed as a temporary charitable act, but as an integrated system based on preserving capital and growing it over time. This, he said, guarantees continuity of support and creates real stability in the lives of beneficiaries.

He noted that the model, overseen by the General Directorate of Endowments, strengthens social solidarity by shifting communities from temporary contributions to long-term planning. It also offers donors the opportunity to create a lasting impact that extends beyond their lifetime, contributing to a more cohesive and equitable society.

Al Ghayathin highlighted that investment is the cornerstone of sustaining endowments, whether through real estate, stocks, economic projects, or intangible assets such as intellectual property and patents. He stressed that waqf is a flexible mechanism that adapts to modern developments while expanding avenues for giving.

He also underscored the importance of intention in establishing an endowment, encouraging donors to aspire for long-term impact, including nurturing future scholars, leaders, and contributors to society among orphan beneficiaries. On the significance of waqf in Islam, Al Ghayathin described it as one of the greatest forms of ongoing charity due to its enduring nature. Unlike direct donations, whose impact may be temporary, waqf creates a continuous source of funding that benefits recipients over extended periods.

Historically, endowments have played a vital role in building educational, healthcare, and social welfare institutions, providing stable funding sources that reduce reliance on short-term solutions.

Explaining the difference between direct aid and endowment-based support for orphans, he said that while direct assistance addresses immediate needs, waqf establishes a stable care system. It invests capital and channels returns regularly, ensuring sustained support for orphans in education, healthcare, and daily living, significantly improving their quality of life and future prospects. He detailed the operational mechanism of the“Orphan Sponsorship Endowment,” noting that endowed assets are not consumed but invested in sustainable projects generating regular income. These returns are then allocated to support orphans in accordance with donors' conditions.

For example, a donated property may be leased or invested, with its annual returns sponsoring up to 100 or more orphans. As beneficiaries grow older and become self-reliant, the funds are redirected to support new orphans, creating a continuously renewing cycle of benefit that can reach hundreds or even thousands over time.