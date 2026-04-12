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Baltic States Slams Russia's Drone Claims as “Completely Baseless”
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania issued a forceful joint rebuttal Friday, categorically rejecting Russian allegations that their national territories had been exploited as launchpads for drone strikes against targets inside Russia.
In a unified statement, the three Baltic nations branded Moscow's accusations as "completely baseless" and characterized them as part of an "ongoing disinformation campaign" orchestrated by the Kremlin.
The pushback comes in direct response to warnings issued by Moscow earlier this week, in which Russian authorities accused the Baltic states of actively assisting Ukraine in conducting a coordinated campaign targeting Russia's oil infrastructure.
All three governments firmly stated they have never permitted their airspace or territory to be leveraged for any such operations, further disclosing that they had formally communicated their rejection of the allegations directly to Russian diplomats during meetings held in late March.
The joint statement did not mince words in calling out what the ministers described as Moscow's persistent dishonesty.
"Notwithstanding the official reaction, Russia has continued lying. Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia's full-scale war of aggression, in full compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," the statement said.
The three ministers closed with a pointed demand directed squarely at Moscow, making clear where the Baltic bloc stands on the broader conflict.
"Instead of continuing its malign information operation, Russia must end its war of aggression against Ukraine and fully withdraw its armed forces from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Baltic States remain in full solidarity with Ukraine," it added.
In a unified statement, the three Baltic nations branded Moscow's accusations as "completely baseless" and characterized them as part of an "ongoing disinformation campaign" orchestrated by the Kremlin.
The pushback comes in direct response to warnings issued by Moscow earlier this week, in which Russian authorities accused the Baltic states of actively assisting Ukraine in conducting a coordinated campaign targeting Russia's oil infrastructure.
All three governments firmly stated they have never permitted their airspace or territory to be leveraged for any such operations, further disclosing that they had formally communicated their rejection of the allegations directly to Russian diplomats during meetings held in late March.
The joint statement did not mince words in calling out what the ministers described as Moscow's persistent dishonesty.
"Notwithstanding the official reaction, Russia has continued lying. Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia's full-scale war of aggression, in full compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," the statement said.
The three ministers closed with a pointed demand directed squarely at Moscow, making clear where the Baltic bloc stands on the broader conflict.
"Instead of continuing its malign information operation, Russia must end its war of aggression against Ukraine and fully withdraw its armed forces from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Baltic States remain in full solidarity with Ukraine," it added.
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